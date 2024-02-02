GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden Beclowns Himself Yet Again

Maybe Van Orden should check his facts instead of xitting in the dark.
GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden Beclowns Himself Yet Again
Credit: Cedar Rapids Police Department
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 2, 2024

Coming off a heady weekend, which consisted of his official reelection campaign kickoff and undoubtedly inordinate amounts of beer, Representative Derrick Van Orden (Q-Merde Lardo) couldn't wait to roll up his sleeves and get to work proving that he is a complete and utter buffoon. Case in point, Elizabeth Warren posted a tweet that said "Tax the Rich." Thinking that this was the perfect opportunity for a gotcha moment, DVO eagerly quote xitted this piece of art:

screenshot_2024-02-01_005355

The post included a chart from some site called CAKnowledge, which would, at best, make one wonder if DVO even looked at it before posting. The math of the salary and income don't add up.

But the real doozy is where it lists Warren's height as one United State Senator. Which is, I suppose, in contrast to one United States Representative, which in DVO's case, is lower than whale shit.

On the bright side for DVO, all was not a loss. He did turn the world on to CAKnowledge, which as Keith Olberman demonstrates, can provide hours of fun for family and friends to see what absurdities they can find.

Good luck to his campaign staff and to the RNC, whose job is not just to get him reelected but to try to keep him sober and sane enough to even have a chance to be reelected. They've got their work cut out for them with this guy.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon