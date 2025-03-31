Democratic States Now Looking To Hire Cast-Off Federal Workers

States are welcoming the federal employees who lost their jobs to DOGE cuts, which has got to be irritating the hell out of the White House. Via the Washington Post:

Wisconsin is hosting job fairs next month to snap up the federal workers now on the job hunt after the Trump administration’s “reckless mass firings,” the state announced Thursday. In early March, California put out a call for former federal employees with experience in firefighting and weather forecasting. And in New York, signs at train stations depict the Statue of Liberty pointing a finger at passersby with the message: “DOGE said you’re fired? We say: You’re hired!”

“New York wants you!” the signs read in all capital letters.

Wisconsin, California and New York are among the states that have in recent weeks launched campaigns to reel in candidates from a fresh and massive pool of people newly on the job market: fired federal workers. Since President Donald Trump took office, tens of thousands of federal employees have been caught in his sweeping job cuts, which have been led by billionaire Elon Musk. State and local governments — largely led by Democrats — have taken up hiring former federal workers as their cause, with recruitment drives tailored to those who had once expected to spend their careers in service to the federal government.