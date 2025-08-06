National Weather Service To Hire 450 New Meteorologists

The NWS cuts have spurred concerns over how well-prepared the country is to withstand hurricane season, which is just starting to heat up in the Atlantic.
By Susie MadrakAugust 6, 2025

The National Weather Service just got permission to hire 450 meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians just months after being decimated by Department of Government Efficiency-related cuts and early retirement incentives. Doesn't seem very efficient, does it? Via CNN:

The new hiring number includes 126 new positions that were previously approved and will apply to “front-line mission critical” personnel, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official told CNN.

The NWS cuts have spurred concerns over how well-prepared the country is to withstand hurricane season, which is just starting to heat up in the Atlantic. The staff reductions also have been scrutinized in the wake of the deadly Texas floods in July, with vacancies at weather service forecast offices there.

The cuts to probationary employees, as well as early retirement incentives, meant the nation’s front-line weather forecasting agency’s staffing levels fell by more than 550 people since the second Trump administration began, to below 4,000 total employees.

CNN has reached out to NOAA for comment.

Agency employees are greeting the news, unveiled at an all hands meeting on Monday, with guarded optimism and relief. Current employees have been working additional hours with additional responsibilities since the layoffs and retirements earlier this year, trying to maintain the 24/7 posture US extreme weather requires. The agency has also been functioning with less data from fewer, less frequent weather balloon launches.

DOGE takes an axe to the National Weather Service. 

550 vital employees are either laid off or retire early.

Now the Trump regime is scrambling to hire them back.

"Efficiency." https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/05/weather/nws-rehiring-doge-layoffs-climate

Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 2025-08-06T01:15:06.420532Z

The White House has finally decided some of its DOGE-directed firings were a mistake.

The National Weather Service has received permission to hire hundreds back—including 126 “front-line mission critical” personnel whose need became especially apparent in the wake of Texas' floods. trib.al/fXR3w2X

The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2025-08-05T20:46:42.420693Z

The National Weather Service has reportedly been given the OK to hire 450 new meteorologists, hydrologists and radar technicians following DOGE cuts.

www.forbes.com/sites/maryro...

Alex Knapp (@thealexknapp.bsky.social) 2025-08-05T18:41:35.444Z

