Deadly Tornado Outbreak Leaves 21 Dead In Missouri, OH, KY

LONDON, Ky. - A tornado outbreak swept across the Ohio Valley Friday night, leaving at least 21 dead and rescue crews frantically searching neighborhoods left in ruins for any other survivors.

So far, at least 14 people have died in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshar, and seven more have been killed in Missouri -- five of them in the St. Louis area.

Some of the hardest hit towns by large tornadoes Friday night in Kentucky were the Somerset area and London, where local officials reported nine people died amid significant damage.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the tornado touched down in London just before midnight and tore through two neighborhoods and the London Corbin Airport area, "causing mass casualties in its path." Aside from the nine dead, officials reported "numerous severe injuries occurred to others."