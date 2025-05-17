Deadly Tornado Outbreak Leaves 21 Dead In Missouri, OH, KY

Massive storms and an understaffed National Weather Service that was slow to get the warnings out? What a great combination.
By Susie MadrakMay 17, 2025

It's only going to get worse, because Yambo is destroying the climate programs left in place by Joe Biden. Via Fox Weather:

LONDON, Ky. - A tornado outbreak swept across the Ohio Valley Friday night, leaving at least 21 dead and rescue crews frantically searching neighborhoods left in ruins for any other survivors.

So far, at least 14 people have died in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshar, and seven more have been killed in Missouri -- five of them in the St. Louis area.

Some of the hardest hit towns by large tornadoes Friday night in Kentucky were the Somerset area and London, where local officials reported nine people died amid significant damage.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the tornado touched down in London just before midnight and tore through two neighborhoods and the London Corbin Airport area, "causing mass casualties in its path." Aside from the nine dead, officials reported "numerous severe injuries occurred to others."

BRO MY STATE JUST HAD MULTIPLE TORNADOS AND MY DUMBASS COWORKER JUST BLAMED THEM ON BIDEN.

THESE PEOPLE ARE BEYOND COMEDY

Pax (@paxdruid.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T23:47:23.719Z

After the 2nd hottest April ever; extreme floods, tornados, heat, and fires in the US; and with 2 weeks until hurricane season; the Trump admin is:
-Crippling weather forecasting
-Hiding the cost of extreme weather
-Trying to destroy FEMA

"We will be seeing higher death tolls and more devastation."

Yellow Dot Studios (@weareyellowdot.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T20:25:37.348Z

Found this posted elsewhere. Tornado in St. Louis city seen from the webcam on the Arch!

Fred Wellman (@fpwellman.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T19:57:49.871Z

BREAKING: Authorities say nine people are dead after a tornado touches down in Kentucky.

The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 2025-05-17T11:55:29.645Z

