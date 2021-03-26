Friday News Dump: At Least 6 Dead In Tornado Outbreak, And Other News

Last night's storm system roared through the Deep South last night, leaving at least six dead. Via NPR:

The storm is a long-track "super cell" and produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It traveled in excess of 100 miles before it hit the state. That system was clear of Alabama by midnight Friday, but continued heading east to Georgia overnight causing damage there as well.

If I were a conservative, I might wonder if God is angry about voter suppression in those states. But I'm a Democrat, so I know it's climate change super-charging these powerful storms, and all I feel is sympathy for all these people whose lives and communities were uprooted.

Dramatic storm footage shows high winds ripping through northwestern Alabama amid reports of deadly tornadoes and homes destroyed. https://t.co/Bv99IRsw33 pic.twitter.com/XYoo6Zh3iT — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2021

At least 5 killed and dozens homes injured after tornado outbreak sweeps through the south. @ginger_zee has the latest on the destruction. https://t.co/rgnZPsxCVV pic.twitter.com/0mBYtHhlMR — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2021

Unbelievable footage from the deadly tornadoes that passed through Alabama today caught on tape by Live Storms Media. Sickening day of severe weather. #tornadoes #tornado #alwx #brent pic.twitter.com/v1x8oxYcbl — BGWX (@Brady30951303) March 26, 2021

#Alabama #Tornado and damage in #Ashby today. 3/25/21. Prayers for all those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather today. @StormHour pic.twitter.com/QIXG8IsSLN — Melanie Metz Storm Chasing (@MetzStormMedia) March 26, 2021

Check out this large destructive tornado with a loud roar on the southside of Birmingham, Alabama early this afternoon. Several tornadoes have been reported with multiple damage reports. Severe wx continues into Dixie alley thru the evening. #okwx #alwx (Source: Matt Williams) pic.twitter.com/rUbqV1yLXA — Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) March 25, 2021

Please let this video put to rest the myth that #tornadoes can’t cross hills and mountains 🙄 https://t.co/FGDGEsJtpc — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 26, 2021



*******************************************************************

And by the way? This Lina Khan nomination is a BFD!

Joe Biden officially nominates antitrust expert Lina Khan to the FTC. https://t.co/5XY6bzc6A4 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 22, 2021

The stark contrast between Biden and Trump's debut press conferences as president was laid bare in the "Morning Joe" montage. https://t.co/dGNNb3gTWY — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) March 26, 2021

AstraZeneca has updated its data on how well its Covid vaccine works, now saying it showed 76% efficacy against symptomatic disease https://t.co/WtsvHCjRNT — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2021

my latest—the Murdoch war on truth; https://t.co/OtUu9xomF5 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 24, 2021

“We analyzed monthly CBP data from 2012 to now and found no crisis or surge that can be attributed to Biden administration policies.” https://t.co/P2BQqT9E0n — Vedant Patel (@VedantPatel46) March 24, 2021

The NRA Supported Gun Control When the Black Panthers Had the Weapons | HISTORY https://t.co/tNiCDOZABD — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) March 23, 2021

"If Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack.”



“We will speak with our wallets.” https://t.co/6Lr10YdC5B — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 25, 2021

A theory at the heart of the modern conservative legal movement is simply made up. https://t.co/VHzbeKtUkx — Slate (@Slate) March 21, 2021

"Unfortunately, our story is a far more common one than we realised. Every month brokenhearted parents have their lives turned upside down, many of whom must travel to the UK just like we did." - Richard Stevenson via @thejournal_ie https://t.co/G3e4aJDgoj — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) March 21, 2021

🚨BREAKING: On behalf of @NewGAProject, @BlackVotersMtr and @RiseFreeOrg, we have sued Georgia for enacting a new voter suppression law that violates the US Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. https://t.co/9r2DVxZEVR — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 26, 2021

Former NYPD officer who put Eric Garner in lethal chokehold loses bid to get job back https://t.co/c87l8v6tmK — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) March 26, 2021

Tonight on Fox: Trump Defends Capitol Attackers Saying ‘They Are Waving the American Flag and They Love Our Country’



https://t.co/tnyyJS62MG — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) March 26, 2021

Ok maybe I’ve seen something like this before, but never have I seen it without the president doing it being my personal friend, so that’s completely different... https://t.co/wHYo8lAYj0 — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2021

The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused George Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, the victims' lawyers and USC announced Thursday. https://t.co/gvkodbaGT5 pic.twitter.com/wRNKO9rUO9 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 26, 2021

Amazon Denies Pee Bottles A Thing, Surprising Drivers Who Have Definitely Peed In Bottles https://t.co/m6FAD9hkuX — Wonkette (@Wonkette) March 26, 2021

Jessica Walter appeared in The Return of Wonder Woman in 1977. Though we battled each other on-screen, in real life she was one of kindest, warmest, funniest women I’ve ever met. Jessica, I will always remember your sage advice on and off the set fondly. We will all miss you. pic.twitter.com/Uxdaw6v1Ft — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 26, 2021

Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott over ‘deafening silence’ on voting rights | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/jgmp7uV9Iy — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 26, 2021

For many people with OCD, returning to "normalcy" post-pandemic isn’t as simple as eating indoors at restaurants again. It means recalibrating their brain, @elainejgodfrey writes: https://t.co/2PIC9oUzjs — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 26, 2021

NYC’s new 10 Year Policy Plan is a sweeping overview of goals, strategies and operational considerations to ensure that the city is building an equitable, sustainable and healthy food system for all New Yorkers ⁦@grocery_nerd⁩ ⁦@chloesorvino⁩ https://t.co/pNKDimK0VN — Food+Tech Connect (@foodtechconnect) March 24, 2021

What does America represent and who is it for?@tonydokoupil, whose family immigrated to the U.S. decades ago, journeyed to Ellis Island to find out how the immigration process has changed over time. pic.twitter.com/RKbjKzXUkp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 26, 2021

BREAKING: Former CDC Director Says He Believes Coronavirus ‘Escaped’ From Wuhan Labhttps://t.co/x4WqjYbstN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 26, 2021

Breaking their word is on brand. Back to backing those who backed the insurrection. Hate to see Pfizer among them since that Big Pharma company is rolling in vaccine dough. https://t.co/ZWyzCUyiHa — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 26, 2021

The Ohio Senate GOP primary is shaping up as a race between a QAnon-curious populist, a guy whose Twitter account was suspended for racist tweets, and a third who's calling for the resignation of her congressman just b/c he supported Trump's impeachment https://t.co/wV6tTPi2ir — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2021

WaPo and @ashleyrparker normalize Trump and the enormous damage he did by mocking Biden for accurately describing the cleaning up he has to do. This is cheap and profoundly shitty political reporting. https://t.co/JWMN0J2h0t — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) March 26, 2021

Last night, the Senate did three good things:



—Prevented a 2% cut to Medicare



—Extended PPP for small businesses



—Set up a vote on the COVID Hate Crimes Bill to help #StopAsianHate



And there's so much more to do on voting rights, economy and climate, and gun safety. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 26, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when there were serious policy analysts on the right who actually understood issues like tax reform, health policy etc. They knew the facts and the literature. Now there's nobody on the right worth listening to. https://t.co/gS2rO2sGpl — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) March 26, 2021

Looking at why younger Republicans are more concerned than younger Democrats about “cancel culture” can tell us a lot about why Republicans are betting hard on a political strategy that relies on “cancel culture.” https://t.co/u4BH3d0pLy — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) March 26, 2021

I went deep into the wildest story in climate policy: Burning trees in the name of clean energy. https://t.co/REjuAGr2WW — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) March 26, 2021

As Governor, my proudest accomplishment was reversing a racist, Jim Crow-era law that disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Virginians. https://t.co/Fty6Qkdabh — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 26, 2021

>>>Brian Kemp signed the voter suppression law under a portrait of a slave plantation!! 🧵 https://t.co/mwHPyebtmj — Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 26, 2021

🔥 Georgia Republicans just passed & signed draconian voter suppression laws. They could do this because we didn't flip the GA *legislature* blue in 2020.



Michigan Republicans are trying to do the same thing here. Make sure we make #MIBlueIn22.https://t.co/9IetXKDulZ — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) March 25, 2021



DEPT. OF 'IT FEELS WEIRD TO BE HAPPY AGAIN DOESN'T IT?'

This is incredible and joyus, made my day. https://t.co/YHF9Dz28AI — Titus (@TitusNation) March 25, 2021

This teen makes tiny bow ties for shelter dogs to help them look spiffy and get adopted.



“So far, he’s taken his bow ties to dogs — and a few lucky cats — in D.C. and eight states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois.” https://t.co/yZi8CUhohd — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 21, 2021

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/hq5mRGsUHP — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) March 21, 2021

You can't get a better Twitter feed cleanser........... Baby animals.

My heart healed a little by watching this today! 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/eUvaq8af5c — Dr.WearYourFnMask (@PissOffTrumpz) March 22, 2021

#RIP Larry McMurtry, Novelist of the American West, Dies at 84



In “Lonesome Dove,” “The Last Picture Show” and dozens more novels and screenplays, he offered unromantic depictions of a long mythologized region. https://t.co/gTAuNwwfkg — Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 26, 2021

I told Mali i could speak 12 languages 👀😂i definitely wasn’t ready... 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🇪🇸🇵🇹 #TheKabsFamily pic.twitter.com/tteeBPzDIt — The Kabs Family (@FamilyKabs) March 19, 2021

This dog is actually doing a traditional Irish dance with his hooman... pic.twitter.com/QhpRlF1LI2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 21, 2021

In Little Italy last night, this combo Uber driver/hip hop puppeteer 🔉🔊

I 🤍 #NewYork pic.twitter.com/aFqIrHBOE8 — ʞıɹə (@MrErikJackson) March 21, 2021

Ava’s Kitchen ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pqL1gRtb5Y — Ann is still European ♥️ Mad March Hare 🐇 (@56blackcat) March 20, 2021

have you ever seen a butterfly playing with a puppy before? well now you have 😭🥺🦋 pic.twitter.com/8vKoJnQ8kY — keat🥀 (@keatxngrant) March 20, 2021

We're almost there. Be patient, get your shots, wear your masks, and look forward to seeing your families sometime soon! Have a great weekend! And in the meantime, enjoy this hypnotic and satisfying video of a rug cleaner working on a filthy rug. Wish I'd seen this before ruining a beautiful Persian rug by throwing it in the washer!