Friday News Dump: At Least 6 Dead In Tornado Outbreak, And Other News

Powerful storms ripped through the South yesterday, leaving a path of destruction behind.
By Susie Madrak

Last night's storm system roared through the Deep South last night, leaving at least six dead. Via NPR:

The storm is a long-track "super cell" and produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It traveled in excess of 100 miles before it hit the state. That system was clear of Alabama by midnight Friday, but continued heading east to Georgia overnight causing damage there as well.

If I were a conservative, I might wonder if God is angry about voter suppression in those states. But I'm a Democrat, so I know it's climate change super-charging these powerful storms, and all I feel is sympathy for all these people whose lives and communities were uprooted.


*******************************************************************

And by the way? This Lina Khan nomination is a BFD!


DEPT. OF 'IT FEELS WEIRD TO BE HAPPY AGAIN DOESN'T IT?'

We're almost there. Be patient, get your shots, wear your masks, and look forward to seeing your families sometime soon! Have a great weekend! And in the meantime, enjoy this hypnotic and satisfying video of a rug cleaner working on a filthy rug. Wish I'd seen this before ruining a beautiful Persian rug by throwing it in the washer!

