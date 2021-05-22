Weekend News Dump: Climate Change Still A Liberal Hoax, And Other News

Oh, look! More of that imaginary climate change propaganda we hear so much about from the fake librul media:
The largest iceberg in the world just broke off from Antarctica, & few people are talking about it. In a moral society—this would be the most important news story. But House Republicans think fighting Pelosi’s mask rule is America’s most pressing matter.https://t.co/1is9CsfE0J
— Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) May 20, 2021
"Seasonal forecasts from nearly all universities and private agencies are predicting that 2021 will be an above-average season once again," CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.https://t.co/T2T64HIjdr
— CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2021
Parking lots are also environmental disasters–we know they amplify extreme heat relative to natural landscapes and funnel rain water that falls on them (along with any pollutants) into our sewers and waterways. Then, add climate change to the mix!https://t.co/TjUHV88zUB pic.twitter.com/7lW4auoTD7
— Jeremy Hoffman (@jer_science) May 20, 2021
While cryptocurrency is a "good idea on many levels," it comes at a "great cost to the environment," Elon Musk said.https://t.co/VYrJwV51tG
— EcoWatch (@EcoWatch) May 16, 2021
Doctors put a price tag on the annual health impacts of climate change. It's $820 billion. | Via Grist https://t.co/HDInpYHuUx
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 21, 2021
Dear world, In the same week the IEA says we need to stop new coal, oil &gas projects Australian announces plans to spend $2bn subsidising oil refineries & $600m building a new gas power station. Oh, and we want to open 23 new coal mines #climate #auspol
https://t.co/QQknqTP3id
— Richard Denniss (@RDNS_TAI) May 18, 2021
— Stormy Thunder (@H2Ninja) May 19, 2021
AgWired: Report shows how US farmers can fight #climate change. Co-author/ Joint Program Co-Director Emeritus John Reilly explains how #agriculture has the greatest stake in climate change, but also the greatest ability to reduce #emissions in many ways. https://t.co/bsTXgGydVs pic.twitter.com/7pN7I9auUN
— MIT Global Change (@MITGlobalChange) May 21, 2021
🍿Ex-daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO says former father-in-law Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump https://t.co/law7ztTOQo
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 21, 2021
And whose silence is deafening this morning? How about Fox, who bitterly complained about the seizure of their reporter’s records during the Obama Administration? https://t.co/O38erzjd9j
— NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) May 21, 2021
Greenhouse emissions are messing with the stratosphere, a new study reveals || Via MotherJones https://t.co/zytNz5BAF1
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 18, 2021
obviously she couldn't be lying, must be something else!https://t.co/4E2ZrS4qqp
— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) May 21, 2021
Since leaving office, Trump has charged Secret Service more than $40,000 to use space at Mar-a-Lago Trump should turn next to becoming an evangelical pastor he already has all the moves.
— Frank - 'Love, Children, Planet' - Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) May 21, 2021
Idaho governor candidate has ties to extremist groups https://t.co/5AzIQwpETJ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 21, 2021
Alleged Capitol Rioters Are Telling Judges They Shouldn't Be Tried In DC Because Of "Cancel Culture" | Via BuzzFeed https://t.co/xGUQbrry0M
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 21, 2021
Guess they need to prove their toughness by fleeing the people they're hired to serve when times get tough for a vacation in Cancun. https://t.co/4lv9PBRWb0
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) May 21, 2021
Dan Bongino is somebody now, and he owes it all to Donald Trump https://t.co/753kwk7cW4
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 21, 2021
For the first time since March 2020, San Francisco General Hospital has zero COVID patients https://t.co/vAc3QWV31B
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 21, 2021
Marcy has a knack for digging deeply enough to uncover underlying reality. Worth reading all the way to the end.https://t.co/1b15SMkPbl
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) May 21, 2021
Department of Labor staffing fell 11.8% during Trump administration, and enforcement staff cut 22% of #MSHA, 12% at #OSHA and 14% at Wage & Hour.
Excellent article by @Reinlwapo who also notes difficulty in federal government hiring.
https://t.co/UPOGCVveOc
— Jordan Barab (You're on mute!) (@jbarab) May 21, 2021
Republican AGs want to stop kids from learning about Black history https://t.co/K1u7lmy8WW
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 21, 2021
"Hear me, Republicans, when I say that many on the American right are growing more and more comfortable with violence as an instrument of politics, as a means to achieve their goals, as a way to defeat their perceived enemies."https://t.co/Ik54jmsBLP
— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) May 20, 2021
Kindergartners defeat South Carolina gunman with incessant questions. https://t.co/rncU7Bm8Sq
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 21, 2021
Your daily reminder that every single republican in Congress voted against sending you another stimulus payment. pic.twitter.com/vIjgs2WRw1
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) May 21, 2021
GOP senators on 1/6 bill, via @JulieNBCNews
RUBIO: "I just haven't read the bill... haven't had a chance."
MORAN: "I'm still looking."
WICKER: "I'm still looking at it."
THUNE: "I'm still weighing it."
CAPITO: "I'm still looking."
PORTMAN: "I want to see what the scope is."
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 21, 2021
Three Carnival-owned cruise lines said they are planning to resume sailing in Alaska this summer with fully vaccinated passengers https://t.co/o96YC19cru
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2021
As someone noted, "If a coup attempt goes unpunished, it's a training exercise."
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 21, 2021
Rep. Carlos Gimenez about January 6: "I don't think [Trump] incited the events that happened. I know for a fact that I saw people in my hotel room that were saying they were gonna do something at 2 o'clock, & that happened at 9 o'clock in the morning"
Who was in his hotel room? pic.twitter.com/7fW7XCCVal
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2021
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a $2 million lottery that will hand out dozens of $40,000 cash prizes to state residents who have received the coronavirus vaccine — along with one grand prize of $400,000. https://t.co/8mM2xC098X
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2021
Biden carved out appropriate middle ground, which reasserts US as stabilizing force in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He knows that, in the long run, it does Israel no favors to encourage reckless, provocative conduct that ignores Palestinians’ concerns https://t.co/ayWobypcRb
— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 21, 2021
The very same Republicans who called Black Lives Matter a terrorist group and smeared Muslims as terrorists now defend the Jan 6 attackers. Why? Simple, Jan 6 was carried out by GOP's white nationalist base PLUS these GOPers AGREE with 1/6. My MSNBC https://t.co/vEtR9EsHwp
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 21, 2021
DEPT. OF 'COOL AND CUTE THINGS'
Dog taking the cat to take a picture!#dogs #DogsofTwittter #dogsofinstagram
📹: please dm for credit/removal pic.twitter.com/GBY3D4dRwb
— Dog fans (@funnydo25814387) May 19, 2021
Had to stop this morning to capture this moment!!! pic.twitter.com/d6UfoDZvoo
— Jason Ouellet (@mnouelletfarm) May 20, 2021
Mammoths were still walking the earth when this grasshopper weight was hand-carved almost 4000 years ago in bronze age Babylonia. C.1800 BCE. 🦣 pic.twitter.com/2z9U12xfix
— Across the Ages Podcast (@_AcrossTheAges) May 17, 2021
Ducklings taking their first jump may be the cutest thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/uH6nRnzgab
— Whoa City (@whoacity) May 13, 2021
Don't mess with The Linda Lindas.
Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA
— L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021
One week ago.
My four-year old Charlie: “I’m not a know-it-all. I’m just an expert.”
Today: looking at a cicada, I say the word “shell”
Charlie: “Shell is another name for exoskeleton”
😳
— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) May 21, 2021
It started with a petrified tree, half-buried in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The site intrigued Greg Francek, a ranger for East Bay Municipal Utility District.
He inspected further, and it led to one of the biggest fossil discoveries in Calif. history.https://t.co/lvCZ1tN3Qm
— SFGATE (@SFGate) May 20, 2021
It's not even summer yet, but it feels like it! Do whatever Dr. Fauci tells you to do, and have a wonderful weekend!