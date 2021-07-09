Friday News Dump: We Don't Need No Stinkin' Infrastructure, And Other News

Last night, the NYC subway tried valiantly to keep up with the volume of water dumped by a massive storm, but it was a losing battle --- because none of our infrastructure is designed to keep up with the effects of GLOBAL WARMING!

So between the condo collapse in Florida, and the floods in NY, I want to see a Republican senator claim climate change projects have nothing to do with infrastructure spending. Go on, I dare ya, punk!

Having pumped water out of our tunnels during Superstorm Sandy, I know extreme weather events like these won’t just go away. We must invest in resiliency strategies now to protect our city and keep New Yorkers safe. Climate change is an urgent crisis.https://t.co/fuYBQ2OqZB — Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) July 8, 2021

The Harlem River Drive is literally flooded. pic.twitter.com/Fa7Sw1myzi — David Cruz (@CWEBCRUZER) July 8, 2021

By the way, if you saw that video of flooding in NYC, this is exactly what climate scientists like @MichaelEMann & @AndraJReed have been saying for years in peer-reviewed literature. Once-in-a-century NYC floods now happen every couple of years. https://t.co/IaNIK5govL — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 8, 2021

When there’s a flood in NYC, you know the Bronx was prepared to bring the jet skis out 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X8kgvh1G4b — Truthfully ‘THE EXCEPTIONAL’ Ruthless (@FullyCalibrated) July 8, 2021

#BREAKING: More Footage Of Major Flood Event In NYC That Took New Yorkers By Surprise This Afternoon. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/yg0aMT3jeM — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) July 9, 2021

FLOOD RAT: We've all been there. This New York City rat got stuck when the subway flooded -- proving bad weather can affect anyone's commute. https://t.co/nQcqzFB25J pic.twitter.com/8E31pBUggV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2018

One of the most recent flood maps of NYC. pic.twitter.com/c7TNeXsllG — Lindsey Mayer (@Mayer_LMM) July 9, 2021



This video of Republicans laughing & praising Joe Manchin & Kyrsten Sinema for blocking the people’s agenda needs to be seen by every American. @Sen_JoeManchin @kyrstensinema: this is your legacy. pic.twitter.com/8xNSGYKPUC — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) July 9, 2021

In a way, I'm not surprised that Stephen Miller thinks inheriting a recession, a jobs crisis, a pandemic and half a million dead Americans was a good thing. https://t.co/ra6rL4gOlX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021

Rep. Ronny Jackson describes Democrats as "socialist communist Marxist" pic.twitter.com/C5owdD9wHv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 9, 2021

Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg has stepped down as a director at Trump's Scottish golf club, just a week after the Manhattan DA charged him with tax crimes.



Weisselberg was terminated as a director and is no longer "a person with significant control." https://t.co/JikEPEgwvM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2021

Does anyone doubt that if the GOP succeeds in establishing autocracy that US COVID deaths will someday be banished from history books? https://t.co/vbVn6tBLt8 — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 9, 2021

"I'm absolutely confident," Pennsylvania AG Shapiro says on preventing a 2020 election audit in the state. "Every time they've tried to push the Big Lie in the courts, they've lost and we've won and we've defended the will of the people." https://t.co/sno0FnkxrG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 7, 2021

Good column from @michelleinbklyn today, and a solid explainer of how the Christian Right has changed over the course of my adult life. https://t.co/OXgEtZgGni — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) July 9, 2021

Fun fact: I started this story on ransomware burnout in the cybersecurity industry *before* the REvil hit over the weekend. https://t.co/E5P8xlVhxq — Kevin Collier (@kevincollier) July 8, 2021

What’s happening in Texas should cause outrage for us all, and it sets a terrifying precedent for what could come. We stand in solidarity with abortion funds in TX that will continue their critical work at a time when that can be so dangerous. https://t.co/Dy2s0rxTTx — Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire (@ReproFundNH) July 9, 2021

I stand by my reporting. The fight happened in front of others and multiple sources confirmed. It is correct—and just one of many revealing details in the excerpt and still unreported in the book.



READ the excerpt:https://t.co/1tFGZIMvy4…



BUY the book: https://t.co/SkJlAb5w1f pic.twitter.com/PEkea2ENC5 — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 9, 2021

Charges dropped against biracial teen who was tased by Florida trooper outside girlfriend's home https://t.co/UqPy0iSBwq — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 9, 2021

After a statewide manhunt, a suspect has been captured and charged with murder in a triple homicide that unfolded at a country club near Atlanta. https://t.co/3nEKwWcKmm — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2021

It's Dorothy Thompson's birthday today. A hero of freedom of speech and freedom to dissent. Here's last year's thread with a correction: she was expelled from Germany (the first journalist to be expelled) in 1933 not 1939. Longer piece a/b her on my site: https://t.co/7LNvlxZw4y https://t.co/VITdEbcYGk — Sheila O'Malley (@sheilakathleen) July 9, 2021

Both the US + Iran have made missteps that have brought us to this point. For the US, the priorities should be reestablishing constraints on Iran’s nuclear activities and de-escalating tensions. The JCPOA is a mechanism for both. https://t.co/FPR4fhkTMp — Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) July 9, 2021

AMC Orders ‘Dark Winds’ Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford Based On Tony Hillerman Books; Zahn McClarnon & Kiowa Gordon Star https://t.co/wRubZYCSeR — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 9, 2021

Six months after he was at the U.S. Capitol insurrection, one of our lawmakers is attempting to launch a sham election audit in PA.



This is a disgrace to democracy — not to mention a profound waste of time and taxpayer money.



I won't stand for it.https://t.co/lZoDTKPSKT — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 8, 2021

After winning another Stanley Cup, where is Tampa Bay Lightning’s place in history? https://t.co/aoUOxSSSlY — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) July 9, 2021

After Biden suggested that health care workers go door to door to encourage life-saving vaccinations, we were subjected to a pandemic of dumbfuckery.



The mephitic Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that the government was sending “medical brown shirts”https://t.co/2dRsXh8rt8 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 9, 2021

Fox’s new weather network is relegated to streaming and will likely struggle to compete with the Weather Channel. Fox’s core demographic—old people—is, moreover, still locked to traditional TV. https://t.co/kJsfJpSOvc — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 9, 2021

"We studied how online disagreements unfold on YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp—and found design flaws in each platform." https://t.co/hjkWnP2aeT — Fast Company (@FastCompany) July 9, 2021

Covid helped people realize that working crap jobs for little pay and few benefits, just to make some rich people even richer, is not how they wanted to live their lives.https://t.co/PZq66IXlER — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) July 9, 2021

Reversing a Trump-era policy, the Biden administration is moving to stop the detention and arrest of pregnant immigrants in the US. This is an important step.

https://t.co/LgHyySvCWb — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) July 9, 2021

Trump supporter facing 20 years in prison after he's hit with tax fraud charges over border wall scheme https://t.co/vPIoCBK9y7 — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 9, 2021

Germany lists all of Spain as COVID-19 risk area https://t.co/oYijwon0Ef pic.twitter.com/XYk3pucAbS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

BREAKING: CDC issues new guidance on masks in schools. https://t.co/DGFGKhazAw — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2021

“‘Defund the police’ is a chokehold around the Democratic Party,” says Jim Clyburn in this wild back and forth with Mehdi https://t.co/ph2IuiXXA3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 9, 2021

Good news: Dems are quietly working to get the Global Minimum Tax provisions into the reconciliation bill, I'm told. This would be a huge deal: A blow to international tax avoidance and a powerful rebuttal to Trumpian populist nationalism. My latest:https://t.co/8p4ZIQE94N — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 9, 2021

Company violence at the #WarriorMet coal miners strike is ramping up. Last night, a striker’s wife was hit when a company foreman drove straight into the picket line. According to a witness, the police did nothing. Last month, her husband was hit as well. https://t.co/qBPK2V8K1x — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) July 9, 2021

Climate scientists found that last week's extreme heat—like the triple digit temperatures in California—would've been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.



This is a crisis. We must take action.https://t.co/pAPM7A32Bu — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) July 8, 2021

Was wearing a mask while pumping gas today and a 30’s something guy pulled up behind me, got out and said “Fucking Sheep”.

To which I replied “Is that what you were doing before you got here?”

😂🤣😷 — Cindy Wilinski (@crwequine) July 8, 2021

In Arkansas and Missouri, more and more of them stream into hospitals.

Unvaccinated.

Now very sick.

And ... regretful.

"It is heart-wrenching," says one doc. "If they could do it all over again, (they) would have had the vaccine in a second."https://t.co/eL3JxZQxAr — David Beard (@dabeard) July 9, 2021

Canada orders 48-hour halt to train movement in parts of B.C. after wildfires https://t.co/d3KjqMHr8Q — CNBC (@CNBC) July 9, 2021

"Let’s be clear — what you are doing is not about climate action or responding to an emergency. It never was. This is communication tactics disguised as politics."



Yesterday I adressed the #AustrianWorldSummit along with Angela Merkel, António Guterres, Alok Sharma and others. pic.twitter.com/vuD4T0vjfd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 2, 2021

Dogs are being returned to shelters and adoption agencies in the U.S. after restrictions were lifted and people began to go back to work https://t.co/OALJcB4hgh pic.twitter.com/PVy2A5jSzM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Five undervaccinated clusters put the entire United States at risk | Via CNN https://t.co/lF1Kbg7WAu — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 9, 2021

The official @NWS forecast for Death Valley on Sunday, 131°F, would be the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth https://t.co/ymY70sFvS8 pic.twitter.com/Reri3R9P6N — Peter🌲Brannen (@PeterBrannen1) July 8, 2021

Some right-wing outlets and pundits spread a phony story about US soccer players turning their backs on an elderly vet (they'd turned to the flag). Then, post-debunking, one site seamlessly switched to attacking the players who *hadn't* turned to the flag: https://t.co/jQnbpDFWNI — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 7, 2021

Not my usual podcast fare, but I really enjoyed this one. And since talking to @JeffTweedy, I've picked up a bunch of creative practices I haven't really touched since high school, and it's been lovely. https://t.co/3kTdcZl9LU — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 2, 2021



Wear your masks when you go out in public, this delta variant is really contagious! Have a great weekend!

