Friday News Dump: A Real Infrastructure Week, And Other News

After four years of waiting for the lazy and incompetent President Trump to follow up on his promise of a life-changing infrastructure plan, it's almost surreal to know that Joe Biden plans to get it done!
PS. The jobs numbers today are phenomenal.
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says despite today's encouraging data, there is still a long way to go for jobs https://t.co/wjuFlnqCgX pic.twitter.com/PouMneh5yf
— BSurveillance (@bsurveillance) April 2, 2021
.@SenSchumer very happy with today’s job numbers pic.twitter.com/SqYGpIQJE4
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) April 2, 2021
The Biden #Infrastructure plan would be a victory for economic justice!
It’s a tax proposal too, one that starts to reverse Trump tax cuts. Right now, corporations don’t pay enough, and it shifts the burden onto the rest of us.#BuildBackBetterhttps://t.co/8qa9KixQks
— Carter Dougherty (@CarterD) April 1, 2021
President Biden’s #Infrastructure proposal (announced today at a carpenters union training center!) means more funding to improve our roads, schools, high-speed rail, and bridges -- and more good-paying union jobs for American carpenters! pic.twitter.com/nmCjbVtwr1
— Official UBC (@UBCJA_Official) March 31, 2021
Buried in the new Morning Consult/Politico poll is an eye-popping statistic: Voters by a 2-to-1 margin prefer a $3 trillion infrastructure bill that includes tax hikes on $400K+ and corporations over one that excludes those tax hikes.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 31, 2021
.@POTUS proposes providing “100% high-speed broadband coverage” while prioritizing networks “owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and cooperatives.”
I dunno. Wouldn't rural MAGAs rather own the libs than have broadband? https://t.co/rBguT5tWLO
— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) April 1, 2021
The look you give when everyone says your package is too big #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/GdOLweid4s
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) March 31, 2021
Amtrak's response to the Biden infra plan: https://t.co/b8qRz4LIve
Proposes:
-30+ new routes
-20+ enhanced existing routes
-20m more annual riders
-Better service to cities like HOU, ATL, Cincy
-New service to unserved cities like Las Vegas, Nashville, Columbus, Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Di9BmnCsfr
— Yonah Freemark (@yfreemark) March 31, 2021
The biggest question is whether Biden’s ambitious $111 billion call for upgrading drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is too high a price tag for Republicans. https://t.co/byJO2F5Hoi
— Roll Call (@rollcall) April 2, 2021
****************************************************
The Georgia House threatened to revoke a Delta tax break after its CEO slammed the state's controversial new law that clamps down on ballot access. The fight underscores the political peril companies face if they challenge new voting restrictions. https://t.co/lz6RESzLJR
— CNN (@CNN) April 1, 2021
Congress is a toxic workplace. https://t.co/qJ1UB3NMfV
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) April 1, 2021
The GOP has turned into some sort of rapey frat house where they swap revenge porn on the house floor. https://t.co/zgOj8LowGP
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) April 1, 2021
UPDATE: Texas Lt. Governor @DanPatrick, who was so into Trump's false claims of voter fraud that he offered a $1 million reward for "evidence," is upset that @AmericanAir put out a statement opposes his voter suppression bill based on those same lies https://t.co/y1iDOeNRuQ
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 2, 2021
I just came across this, and now it’s all I’ll be watching for the rest of the night. pic.twitter.com/pxQIm89Hfz
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 2, 2021
President Biden has asked Education Sec. Cardona to prepare a memo on the president's legal authority to cancel student debt, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain says. https://t.co/aFrYA2UKcs
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021
New Mexico is set to become the 16th state to legalize recreational marijuana after the Legislature passed a bill.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said she would sign the bill. https://t.co/NqVxvQmlXn
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 2, 2021
Some of the men and women took ecstasy before having sex, including Gaetz, two people familiar with the encounters said. In some cases, Gaetz asked women to help find others who might be interested in having sex with him and his friendshttps://t.co/TCS3mC6tkk
— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 2, 2021
Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021
For Dr. Perry Cook, a hematologist in New York, monoclonal antibodies are the best option for patients with Covid-19. But, he writes, when he recently tried to get the medicine for a patient, “I was told the person wasn’t sick enough to warrant treatment.” https://t.co/xPug902aBJ
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 2, 2021
I’d like to call your attention to some tragic news. Early Thursday morning there was a fire at a facility in Rhode Island that cares for unwanted pet parrots, and 80 birds died. The org, Foster Parrots, is one of the best of its kind. https://t.co/RoEMu1z1ee
— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) April 2, 2021
I'm really happy about this move. It's about time.
Haaland to create unit to investigate missing and murdered Native Americans https://t.co/41hjiSttJr
— corvid 317 (@corvid317) April 2, 2021
Two people are dead after a small plane involved in a gender reveal stunt crashed into the waters off Cancún. https://t.co/sV84monmCn
— ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2021
Zdeno Chara is 44 years old and not afraid to drop the gloves. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/HJFNEPl6FQ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2021
“Conservatives are consistent only in their opportunistic incoherence. ‘No principle but advantage’ is the GOP’s implicit motto. The only surprising Republican behavior in these uncertain times is a less than enthusiastic embrace of nihilistic hypocrisy.” https://t.co/jXmPfoscMQ
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 2, 2021
But did they go around the table and tell Biden what an amazing job he’s done? https://t.co/SlFCAInz4R
— ❄️Julie❄️ShadyTomatoStudio (@vintagegoddess) April 2, 2021
Mental health experts are warning that watching the Derek Chauvin trial could have profound emotional and psychological consequences for Black Americans. https://t.co/xzKoOggvaa
— ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2021
Spring can really hang you up the most... pic.twitter.com/5G8zVMKYYl
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 2, 2021
DEPT. OF ‘IS IT REALLY APRIL ALREADY?’
Quick! Stop scrolling.
What you see here aren’t just any clouds, they’re Martian clouds. Take a moment out of your day to look at the sky of another world.
📸 taken by my right Navigation Camera. https://t.co/rc7rOWK87d pic.twitter.com/uOBOh3GHkP
— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 30, 2021
Bearenting pic.twitter.com/zimjbXzf4B
— Flag Smasher (@EoinHiggins_) March 28, 2021
Plot twist...pic.twitter.com/iyA0MkNOle
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 30, 2021
Reindeer Cyclones are a real thing... a swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual.. here the fawns are in the middle
This herd is on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle
pic.twitter.com/0Y2UwBKuOh
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 30, 2021
hold up mom, something's attacking the car. i got this 😂
(coconator20 : tiktok)
(coconator20 IG) pic.twitter.com/sTpuWIaYgM
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 29, 2021
You got a friend in me 🎶💕 pic.twitter.com/kXgAiRQVmp
— Dr.WearYourFnMask (@PissOffTrumpz) March 28, 2021
Nude bodies hidden in plain sight, @trinamerry #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/OcfQmkfwNc
— 60 Second Docs (@60SecDocs) April 1, 2021
For wolves, grooming efforts are gestures of intimacy that reaffirm emotional bonds.
Be like a wolf. Live like a lobo. #LoboWeek pic.twitter.com/XpIsJEcBAc
— Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) March 31, 2021
Dad — at home with the kids... pic.twitter.com/bSAJJZM4Ep
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 1, 2021
look at my empty bowl karen. dammit, just look at it
(marutheshiba IG) pic.twitter.com/JDUX9F5F2K
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 26, 2021
It's been a week! Tell your kids and grandkids to wear their masks, and get your shots! WE'RE ALMOST THERE!!! HAPPY BUNNY DAY!!!