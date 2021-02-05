Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Friday News Dump: Someone Is Rebranding Himself As The 45th President, And Other News

"Does that mean he still thinks he's president?" Rachel Maddow asked.
By Susie Madrak

Last night, Rachel Maddow pointed out that Trump is refusing to let anyone around him refer to him as the "former" president, and is even using letterhead referring to him as the 45th president.

She wonders if he's convinced he's still president, and describes the particular problem this presents for the impeachment defense -- which is grounded in the argument that you can't impeach a former president. Ha, ha!


*****************************************************


DEPT. OF 'IS IT OKAY TO RELAX YET?'

NFL players wear their masks, wash their hands, and don't eat near people not in their pod. Be like NFL players, and have a happy Super Bowl weekend! One lucky own gets to celebrate like this:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

America: Endgame

America: Endgame

A funny video comparing the ongoing presidential election with the final battle scene from Avengers: Endgame went viral on Friday.
By Ed Scarce
comments
Nov 07, 2020

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team