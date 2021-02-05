Friday News Dump: Someone Is Rebranding Himself As The 45th President, And Other News

Last night, Rachel Maddow pointed out that Trump is refusing to let anyone around him refer to him as the "former" president, and is even using letterhead referring to him as the 45th president.

She wonders if he's convinced he's still president, and describes the particular problem this presents for the impeachment defense -- which is grounded in the argument that you can't impeach a former president. Ha, ha!



In the Oval with Democrats, President Biden comments on the grim jobs report, saying at this rate it would take "10 years before we get to full employment. That's not hyperbole. That's a fact."



"We can't do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and sputter." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 5, 2021

55 years old, no cause of death given...



"Russian doctor who treated Navalny after poisoning has died"https://t.co/TARTOShGrU — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) February 5, 2021

At 5:34am the Senate approved COVID-19 relief budget resolution by a 51-50 vote — with Kamala Harris as VP breaking the tie — because not a single Republican voted to help Americans during a pandemic.



Georgia rocks....pic.twitter.com/Yw0BHNzu6A — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 5, 2021

Well, this is going to be played at the defamation trial brought by Dominion. This nonsense from Mike Lindell is completely insane. But hey, Dominion can soon have a horrible pillow division. https://t.co/4X6SeeI32f — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 5, 2021

Say hello to a new challenger hoping to unseat Rep. Marjorie Greene next year.



Marcus Flowers, a resident of Bremen, GA, spent 6 years in the army, 13 years as a defense contractor, and 5 years as a government official, he tells me. He’s a Democrat. https://t.co/ZqDWjmOKE6 — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) February 5, 2021

Biden is flying on Air Force One. The presidential plane. He's not taking Amtrak like he did for decades. Trump flew Air Force One several times a week--and sometimes several times a day--throughout the pandemic. Which Fox News never mentioned. https://t.co/FTq80Dfl4s — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 5, 2021

Nearly 18,000,000 Americans continue to receive unemployment benefits of some kind. https://t.co/1zjaX4hlEJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2021

Here’s who would benefit from Democrats’ plan to forgive $50,000 in student debt - @CNBC https://t.co/HHaimLPtVi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 5, 2021

Tampa, Florida, the host city of the Super Bowl, faces two seemingly opposite challenges at once this weekend: celebrating its home team’s slot in the game, while keeping it from becoming an embarrassing superspreader event. https://t.co/LBabXY0LrG — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2021

Laura Ingraham warns that Republicans will oppose funding the military if extremists in the ranks are removed pic.twitter.com/yX54XI5QYs — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 5, 2021

It’s important to remember that Ron Weiser allegedly bribed someone to stop running for Secretary of State to clear the way for Mary Treder-Lang, who once tweeted out her password. https://t.co/bR67SRyCOf — Joshua Pugh (@JPughMI) February 5, 2021

"Tucked between videos denigrating women and reviews of height-boosting shoes were other guides: how to defeat Communists, expose what he claimed were government pedophilia cabals, and properly wield a Glock." https://t.co/5YCp7D0Ugr — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) February 5, 2021

It’s official! I’m running for Congress against Lauren Boebert.



We need a Congresswoman who understands that real toughness isn’t what you wear on your hip. Real toughness is what you get done for other people.



Watch our launch video & donate here: https://t.co/Gk9B6gIFnI pic.twitter.com/tB7UD6qDLC — Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanCO) February 4, 2021

World champ chess player, ⁦@Kasparov63⁩ says the US playbook against Putin -and for the Russian people- should be the one we use to fight organized crime. #Navalny https://t.co/CLgM1WlV9u — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) February 5, 2021

I'm of multiple minds about how the Dems handled this https://t.co/oxcVWENHKN

But this point doesn't do much; she may not mind losing the slots, but I bet the others on those committees are glad to be rid of her. https://t.co/Js6N1P2Awe — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) February 5, 2021

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite” https://t.co/ntBIGyQV4A — Vulture (@vulture) February 5, 2021

JUST IN: Pennsylvania's Democratic lt. governor files to run for Senate https://t.co/cTanNWrcYn pic.twitter.com/d1zleYKqd4 — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2021

"Military agencies use these data sets—without a warrant, no less. How? They purchase it." https://t.co/M3fh6ntzEN — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) February 5, 2021

Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to join our campaign. If you agree that the little guy needs a voice in Congress – and doesn’t need Kevin McCarthy – please join our campaign and chip in here: https://t.co/rDxpGuaxIp — Bruno Amato for Congress CA23 (@BrunoAmato_1) February 4, 2021

By popular demand, this is what it looks like if the bottom category is "voted against tossing out the election results."



In which case Katko, Kinzinger, and Upton hit the trifecta.https://t.co/MdnsKH4ZEt pic.twitter.com/JoY6vu2wlQ — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 5, 2021

AFDC — old-time "welfare" — had a terrible program design that made it extremely rational for recipients to prefer non-employment to low-wage work.



Contemporary proposals from Biden and Romney are nothing like that. https://t.co/BQze7QFo3l pic.twitter.com/dBbmt8ilbc — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 5, 2021

Imagine being a Republican and voting to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene on any committee after hearing this speech from Steny Hoyer...pic.twitter.com/bgIdVevNpH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 4, 2021



DEPT. OF 'IS IT OKAY TO RELAX YET?'

Please enjoy this oddly soothing video of pups drinking water pic.twitter.com/SDkRWe1yJl — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) February 1, 2021

Best. Proposal. Ever.



Every moment is dripping with romance. https://t.co/Cs5EditDS1 — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 5, 2021

I've found TV news music choreography Tiktok and I'm never leaving. pic.twitter.com/vUc48e81HJ — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) February 3, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s daughter on Facebook just now pic.twitter.com/nFCJPLpBaJ — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 5, 2021

The surface of Mars as seen by Curiosity Rover with the sound of the Martian winds captured by InSight lander. Credit: NASA​/​JPL-Caltech​/​MSSS pic.twitter.com/Qseu1wxQCs — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) February 5, 2021

Because you want to see a lost doggy screaming with joy after being reunited with its owner.



Credit: @dodo pic.twitter.com/3jwrTlM4jE — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 4, 2021

This is Olivia.



Her father has Alzheimer’s.



She’s had a 3-year fertility struggle.



Wait for it...pic.twitter.com/bDoVcjBeeL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 5, 2021

NFL players wear their masks, wash their hands, and don't eat near people not in their pod. Be like NFL players, and have a happy Super Bowl weekend! One lucky own gets to celebrate like this: