Bravo: Sarah McBride Drops Some Truth Bombs Over GOP Trans Hysteria

This is how it's done.
By Conover KennardNovember 25, 2024

Incoming Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender individual elected to Congress. Hence, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace deliberately launched a proposal to keep lawmakers from using bathrooms that do not correspond with the biological sex they're assigned at birth.

Mace says these awful things for TV spots. For Fox. Narcissists form into a personality to lure their targets, then move on and morph into another personality.

Citation: In 2021, Mace said, "I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality. No one should be discriminated against. I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist." She was the proponent of an LGBTQ+ equality bill. It's 2024, and she's the opposite of who she was in 2021.

McBride used facts to address the hysteria over trans people and did so with grace on CBS's Face the Nation.

"I think we are all united that attempts to attack a vulnerable community are not only mean-spirited but really an attempt to misdirect because every single time we hear the incoming administration or Republicans in Congress talk about any vulnerable group in this country, we have to be clear that it is an attempt to distract," she said.

"It is an attempt to distract from what they are actually doing," she continued. "Every single time, every single time we hear them say the word trans, look what they're doing with their right hand."

"Look at what they're doing to pick the pocket of American workers, to flee seniors by privatizing Social Security and Medicare," McBride said. "Look what they're doing undermining workers."

"And here's also what we have to be clear about because I think the last week has been a prime example of this," she added. "Every bit of time and energy that is used to divert the attention of the federal government to go after trans people is time and energy that is not focused on addressing the cost of living for our constituents."

Mace should watch McBride in interviews to learn how lawmakers should act as representatives of their states. It must be tough for Mace when she's on an airplane. She can't use the bathrooms. She must hold it in a lot.

Last week, McBride posted this:

Speaking of grace:

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon