Bravo: Sarah McBride Drops Some Truth Bombs Over GOP Trans Hysteria

Incoming Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender individual elected to Congress. Hence, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace deliberately launched a proposal to keep lawmakers from using bathrooms that do not correspond with the biological sex they're assigned at birth.

Mace says these awful things for TV spots. For Fox. Narcissists form into a personality to lure their targets, then move on and morph into another personality.

Citation: In 2021, Mace said, "I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality. No one should be discriminated against. I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist." She was the proponent of an LGBTQ+ equality bill. It's 2024, and she's the opposite of who she was in 2021.

McBride used facts to address the hysteria over trans people and did so with grace on CBS's Face the Nation.

"I think we are all united that attempts to attack a vulnerable community are not only mean-spirited but really an attempt to misdirect because every single time we hear the incoming administration or Republicans in Congress talk about any vulnerable group in this country, we have to be clear that it is an attempt to distract," she said.



"It is an attempt to distract from what they are actually doing," she continued. "Every single time, every single time we hear them say the word trans, look what they're doing with their right hand."

"Look at what they're doing to pick the pocket of American workers, to flee seniors by privatizing Social Security and Medicare," McBride said. "Look what they're doing undermining workers."

"And here's also what we have to be clear about because I think the last week has been a prime example of this," she added. "Every bit of time and energy that is used to divert the attention of the federal government to go after trans people is time and energy that is not focused on addressing the cost of living for our constituents."

Mace should watch McBride in interviews to learn how lawmakers should act as representatives of their states. It must be tough for Mace when she's on an airplane. She can't use the bathrooms. She must hold it in a lot.

Last week, McBride posted this:

I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024

Speaking of grace:

There’s no job I’m afraid to lose if it requires me to degrade anyone.



If that’s a defining issue for a voter, there will be a different candidate.



We have a bathroom in my office that anybody is welcome to use, including Representative-elect Sarah McBride. pic.twitter.com/Y8ZZbzFVq6 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 20, 2024