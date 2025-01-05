Nancy Mace’s Bathroom Ban Not Included In House Rules Package

Remember when professional victim and publicity hound Nancy Mace was so alarmed about a transgender woman’s election to Congress that she went on a social-media-friendly rampage over the very thought that Rep.-elect Sarah McBride might wind up in a bathroom stall near her?

Among her publicity stunts over the issue (including faking an assault from a trans activist), was a Fox News hit in November, not long after McBride’s election sent Mace into a hate-mongering tizzy:

"I'm a rape survivor, and I know how vulnerable women are in personal and private spaces, and I'm going to make sure that I protect all women and girls," Mace said to defend a bathroom ban enacted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Well, it turns out Mace did not “make sure” to “protect all women and girls” from the horrors of finding a trans woman in the same bathroom space, after all.

The Daily Beast’s Josh Fiallo explains:

The South Carolina Republican’s controversial bathroom ban was not included in the GOP’s House rules package unveiled this week—a surprise omission less than two months after Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly assured Mace it would be included. The resolution was all the rage in November, with Mace pulling out different theatrics to drum up support for the ban. That included her using a bullhorn to read Miranda rights to sit-in protesters and using anti-transgender slurs to reference them.

So Mace must be up in arms over the omission that she is sure endangers all women, right? Actually, no.

More from Fiallo:

Mace doesn’t appear to have any bad blood over the omission. She posted Friday morning that Johnson still had her vote to remain House Speaker. “A vote for @SpeakerJohnson is a vote for President Trump’s America First agenda,” she wrote. “After the last few days of chaos we’ve seen in these tumultuous times, we need steady leadership and continuity. We need to stick together and get to work. We don’t have any time to waste.”

In case you thought Mace had even the tiniest bit of principles.