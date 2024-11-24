Even Newsmax Gets That Anti-trans Bathroom Complaints Are Garbage

Newsmax hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg interviewed Rep. Erin Houchen about Rep. Nancy Mace's disgraceful bathroom bill and by the end of it, made her look foolish.

This is uncommon for Newsmax, but go with it.

KRAISMAN: Just talk about the controversy that this has received, because maybe some members want to stay silent. You clearly answered the call. You're here on national TV. You said you side with the Congresswoman and others about this. Are there others, though, that may say, no, I don't want to get into this battle? HOUCHEN: I can't speak for anyone else other than myself and in my support for protecting women's spaces, and this has been going on. We put forth protecting women's sports through the House Education Committee, supporting women like Riley Gaines and not having men not only in their sports competing, but also in their locker rooms. It's unfortunate that she's experiencing these threats. That should never happen, especially for taking a stand to just stand for women. This is, I think, a symptom of the woke ideology that has infiltrated the radical left. I wish the Democrats would stand up and say that any type of harassment in that way is uncalled for. I support trying to keep these spaces private. That's really as simple as it gets.

Everyone who has contributed to C&L the last 20 years has received death threats, harassment and online attacks. That's par for the course. But when a Congresswoman proposed an outrageous bill for attention, then that is going to garner criticisms.

Transgender isn't a fade, it's real. People's lives are directly changed, disrupted and destroyed because they made a decision on how to lead their lives. It's not woke.

This is where Newsmax host Emma Rechenberg shined. She didn't have to ask these questions. Fox News certainly wouldn't have. It made Rep. Houchen nervous as fuck.

RECHENBERG: You mentioned that this is a safety issue, and I know Mace has said that as well. Do you have any idea how often an attack happens involving a trans person in a restroom? I haven't heard of any cases at all. Do you have any data on that? HOUCHEN: Just because there aren't cases of attack doesn't mean that having a man in a women's facility is not a violation of their privacy. We do have stories of young girls, particularly swimmers, who have had even men in their locker rooms. (Men in women's locker rooms is not what we are talking about here, but Houchen got confused) Those cases are in Canada, but we don't want to have those cases happen in the United States. Just because there haven't been any attacks doesn't mean that those attacks aren't possible, and it doesn't mean that having a man in a women's space is not a violation of their dignity and privacy, which it absolutely is.

Rep. Mace is grandstanding trash She knew what she was doing when she feigned outrage at the election of Rep. Sarah McBride.

Rep Houchen was made to look like a fool by the host because it is all about bigotry and homophobia and nothing else.