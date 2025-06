I was playing in a very cool corporate band in the 80s, and I must admit I did love a host of songs that we played by Huey Lewis, Howard Jones, the Eurythmics, B-52s, and yes, the Thompson Twins.

I was reminded of this song from an episode on Apple TV's series, Your Friends & Neighbors starring Jon Hamm.

Lena Hall sings a fun acoustic version of the 80s classic.

Here's the original

Can you use a hug? Open thread away.