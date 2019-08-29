C&L's Late Night Music Club With The Cocteau Twins

Happy 56th birthday to Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins. I'I hope I am not the only one who has been enthralled by her voice for decades now and still have little idea of what she is singing about.

Who else wonders the right words to describe the glitz, fibs and fables of the current state of our world at this time?

Both places this song is named after are draped in too much shiny fiction. This song lifts us into the atmosphere and above it...even if is just before a few quick minutes.

What are listening to tonight?