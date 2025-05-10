Here Is The Stephanie Ruhle Clip That Made Donny TwoDolls Lose His Sh*t

Stephanie Ruhle hit a nerve, and Trump, being Trump, lashed out on Truth Social, claiming she "was never known as a 'High IQ' person." Sure thing, Big Brain. Where is the lie? Donald's tariff tantrums are harming the economy.

Donald called Ruhle "highly neurotic" for accurately reporting on the damage his tariffs are causing.

"Donald Trump is backed into a corner," Ruhle said. "His grand plans of tariffs, tariffs, tariffs aren't working, right? You're seeing day in and day out more business leaders, whether it's Warren Buffett or Jamie Dimon or Ken Griffin on big global stages saying this is going to crush us economically."

"And then you've got congressmen, senators from every state saying to this White House, our small businesses are strangling, are dying here," she continued. "I'm not saying Donald Trump has changed what he thinks in his heart, but he's backed into a corner and he needs to get off this crazy tariff train. And he knows it."

"So what do we see with England? Right," Ruhle said. "Great Britain. "You've got a PM there who's a close ally of Donald Trump. And they're saying, let's put on a show, let's create a theater, and let's say we've got a deal. And yes, there aren't any details to it."

"There is still a 10 percent tariff, which is why Jay Powell is not cutting rates, because 10 percent is more than triple what it was," she continued. "So it's still going to be painful, especially for small businesses."

"But what's most important is the language around China," she said. "A week ago, China was like, we're not showing up unless you lower the tariffs. And we didn't. Forty-eight hours ago, Donald Trump said we're not going to lower the tariffs yesterday. He said, yeah, maybe. And today things are softening even more."

"So I absolutely agree with you that Donald Trump is looking for some sort of exit here," she continued. "And four weeks from now, six weeks from now, we may be seeing a much better picture because he has been told that look at the cargo ships coming into Seattle, the port of Los Angeles. Pick the port. Those ships."

"We're getting fewer and fewer ships with less and less cargo," she said. "And unless he turns this around three weeks from now, you walk into a store and we're going to have a COVID-like supply chain crisis."

"And Trump is looking for an exit," Ruhle said. "And while small businesses right now are saying I don't see it yet, I'm still panicked. Wall Street sees it. One more point yesterday. What did he say? Stock market looks cheap, buy the market."

"And I'm not saying Donald Trump is a stock market pontificator," she said. "But the last time he said that was April 9th, the day he said I'm going to press pause. I believe he's giving lots and lots of signals to say this trade war -- I'm looking for a way out."

Trump was hate-watching MSNBC, of course, and lashed out like a whiney titty baby.

"I just watched an exhausted, highly neurotic Stephanie Ruhle spew LIES about Tariffs, as do many others, in order not to give me the Victory that they all see coming," he insisted." Few people know Stephanie Ruhle, but I do, and she doesn't have what it takes."

"Our Deal with the United Kingdom yesterday was AMAZING for both Countries and, in addition to everything else, British Airways just ordered $10 Billion Dollars worth of new Boeing planes," he wrote. "We're going to make a fortune with Tariffs, only smart people understand that, and Stephanie was never known as a "High IQ" person."

"MSDNC has become the Voice of the Democrat Party, and they should be treated as a Political Advocate with all of the Taxes and Penalties therefrom," he added. "Their Ratings are terrible, but Brian Roberts and his crew should be forced to TELL THE TRUTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

What an incredible meltdown, and Ruhle got to him with facts. Donny Two Dolls wants his "Victory" while Americans suffer. As long as he can gaslight his supporters, he doesn't care about the chaos and damage he's creating.

This post is such a rich text 1) Trump is clearly making it up as he goes. There's no plan 2) He barely knows what's happening in his own administration 3) Posting something like this publicly speaks to the complete decision-making dysfunction that we also see in Signalgate — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-09T19:35:40.116Z