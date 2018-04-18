Stephanie Ruhle's Righteous Rant: POTUS Doesn't Pay His Own Lawyers
Stephanie Ruhle had recent Pulitzer Prize winner Ashley Parker on this morning to talk about the so-called president's legal 'team' (yeah) and she stopped the interview for a short and sharp rant about where we are.
ASHLEY PARKER: ...A lot of top-notch lawyers say I don't immediate this aggravation. I have a nice life, I make a lot of money, I have a good career and I don't need to go work for a president who is going to undermine my legal strategy on Twitter, possibly undermine me on Twitter and is sometimes known for paying late and sometimes not paying at all.
STEPHANIE RUHLE: You can put that in perspective for one moment? There are lawyers who don't want to represent the president because they know he has a history of stiffing people. Can we take a moment and drink that in for just a second? Imagine you're in law school thinking one day I'm going to have the opportunity to work for the President of the United States and turn him down because I know he doesn't pay his bills. Amazing.
Ruhle also had some words about Sarah Huckabee Sanders's assertion that "Nevermind Michael Cohen, the president has lots of lawyers."
RUHLE: I just have to note that Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force One, when asked about Michael Cohen and his relationship with the president, "I believe they've still got some ongoing things, but the president has a large number of attorneys, as you know."
Wow, Captain Obvious, it just took a couple of days and already they're about to call him "the coffee boy." This is a guy who has said he's devoted his life and career to working for and defending the president and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders is practically saying "Michael Cohen who?" Stunning.
Comments