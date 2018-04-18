Stephanie Ruhle's Righteous Rant: POTUS Doesn't Pay His Own Lawyers

Stephanie Ruhle had recent Pulitzer Prize winner Ashley Parker on this morning to talk about the so-called president's legal 'team' (yeah) and she stopped the interview for a short and sharp rant about where we are.

ASHLEY PARKER: ...A lot of top-notch lawyers say I don't immediate this aggravation. I have a nice life, I make a lot of money, I have a good career and I don't need to go work for a president who is going to undermine my legal strategy on Twitter, possibly undermine me on Twitter and is sometimes known for paying late and sometimes not paying at all. STEPHANIE RUHLE: You can put that in perspective for one moment? There are lawyers who don't want to represent the president because they know he has a history of stiffing people. Can we take a moment and drink that in for just a second? Imagine you're in law school thinking one day I'm going to have the opportunity to work for the President of the United States and turn him down because I know he doesn't pay his bills. Amazing.

Ruhle also had some words about Sarah Huckabee Sanders's assertion that "Nevermind Michael Cohen, the president has lots of lawyers."