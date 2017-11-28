Stephanie Ruhle: It's Been 152 Days Since White House Allowed Interview On Tax Bill

This morning, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle noted that since her interview with Gary Cohn 152 days ago, the Trump administration has refused to grant her an interview with any White House staffer working on the tax reform bill.

Is this because they don't like her lines of questioning, or because...no one has been working on the tax bill?

She hit Trump's Treasury Secretary for his lack of honesty: "...Steve Mnuchin said to Bob Corker, 'when we present this bill, we're going to tell you exactly how it's going to pay for itself.' Here we are, December is on the horizon. They haven't articulated that."

Former NJ Senator Robert Torriceli said that since the Trump tax plan will add over a trillion dollars to the deficit just to give corporations big tax breaks, Republicans should "stop pretending that your party represents fiscal responsibility. "

Ruhle then played video of Sen. Bill Cassidy saying the more Trump educates the America on the bill, the more they'll like the tax reform proposals.

Ruhle then exposed the cowardly Trump administration in a nutshell.

She said, "Bill Cassidy is saying the more we explain this bill to the American people? I want to point something out."

She continued, "It has been 152 days since the White House has agreed to let me interview someone from the White House who’s working on tax reform. 152 days ago, I interviewed Gary Cohn. Since then, when the White House has been on this media tour, they have refused to give me a guest who is one of the architects of this bill.”

Then she brought up a valid point to throw in Kellyanne Conway's face.

"The White House continues to say the mainstream media doesn't cover tax reform, we 100% do day in and day out --- come over, I'd love to discuss it."

Trump is only comfortable giving interviews on networks that engage in state-sponsored propaganda and to people like the hosts of Fox and Friends. He has in no uncertain terms labeled Fox News as State Sponsored TV.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

And Trump's own budget director told Andrea Mitchell that, as she paraphrased it, "we're gaming the system to try to get it under the Byrd rule, under the reconciliation rules, so that we, you know, so that it's costed out for this ten year period and that we only need fifty votes not the 60 votes and we'll fix it down the road."

Hiding from Stephanie Ruhle won't change how bad this bill actually is.