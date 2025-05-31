Scumbag Stephen Miller Fumes At CNN For Trump

CNN's Pamela Brown got under Stephen Miller's skin for observing that after Trump victories in court, the administration is silent, but when a court rules against them, suddenly judges are going rogue.

Brown noted Trump's big win today from the Supreme Court on deportations, and then grilled guest Stephen Miller.

It's disgusting that cable news has that fanatic on their shows. He's a known quantity, screaming for the dear leader and attacking anyone who doesn't support his fuhrer with enough adoration.

Miller pretended her question was misleading when it was the actual truth. The terms "rubber stamp and "checks and balances" triggered the racist Deputy Chief of Staff.

BROWN: I think it was the second one on this particular issue, just in the last few weeks. Yet, even just yesterday, we saw whenever a judge rules against this administration, you say they're going rogue. Do you think a judge should just rubber stamp what your White House does? If not, what checks and balances do you think should be in place for this White House? MILLER: It's not the job of a district court judge to perform an individual green light or red light on every single policy that the president takes as the head of the executive branch. Just think about the premise baked into your question. Respectfully, Pam, you're saying that when the American people elect a president of the United States of America... BROWN: I'm not saying that. MILLER: Well, it's the implication. Who is the sole head of the executive branch? No, it's not.. MILLER: Let me finish. I will answer the question happily. But look, when you have these kinds of lazy assumptions built into questions, it makes it hard to have a constructive dialogue. BROWN: What is a lazy assumption? I said you all had a win. You said the judges rule against this White House. Go rogue. {Miller kept interrupting her.} BROWN: I'm speaking now... MILLER: You said, is it my expectation? It's not just you. It's the whole media. In other words, when you hear a sentence like— BROWN: I know you want to loop us all in. It is a completely fair question. You say judges rule against the White House. Go rogue. MILLER: When you say, do we think district court judges should rubber stamp each action, there is a premise that is built into that that is absurd.

Brown's questions are not absurd; Miller's responses are absurd. The media has done nothing wrong in calling out Trump's policies that the judiciary is trying to restrain when they break the law.

Miller and the entire MAGA cult want every action taken by the bronzed up narcissistic Executive, regardless if they are illegal, to be rubber stamped by the judiciary.

That is a basic violation of the Constitution.

Fascism blossoms and preys on these violations not being litigated or exposed.