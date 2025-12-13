C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Marcus Miller: Detroit

Not only a great player, but a master producer.
By John AmatoDecember 13, 2025

The question is, what hasn't Marcus Miller done in the music world?

His Wikipedia is extraordinary. Here's a taste:

Miller began to work regularly in New York City, eventually playing bass and writing music for jazz flautist Bobbi Humphrey and keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith. Miller's earliest influences include James Jamerson and Larry Graham.[6] He spent approximately 15 years performing as a session musician. During that time he also arranged and produced frequently. He was a member of the Saturday Night Live band between 1979 and 1981.[7][8]

Enjoy and open thread.

Discussion

