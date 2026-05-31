Out-Of-Touch Bessent Dismisses Gas Price Hikes As No Biggie

Another Trump mouthpiece tried to gaslight Americans into disbelieving their own financial struggles.

In this case, it was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisting that our economic woes are a Democratic/news media hoax. As inflation just hit a three-year high under Donald Trump, Bessent said, “Look, for many families, it’s not nothing, but it’s less than $200 in extra gasoline cost.”

For one thing, it’s more like $450 in additional costs per household. For another, that’s only additional costs to date. Given that there is no real end in sight for Donald “Art of the Deal” Trump’s unnecessary war in Iran, there also appears no end to the needless extra expenses he’s causing us.

While Bessent works his way toward billionaire status (he was estimated to be worth about $600 million last year), no doubt helped by the Trump tax cuts paid for by those of us who rely on Obamacare or Medicaid or SNAP benefits, he pretended that inflation pain is a left-wing, partisan fiction. “All the Democrats want to talk about now is beef and gasoline,” he complained. “Last year was eggs, eggs, eggs.”

The problem with that bit of Bessent BS is that Trump ran on lowering prices. Specifically, he promised to lower prices on Day One. In reality, he's done nothing but raise them - while padding his own pockets with billions.

Sorry, Trumper fat cats, but while President Felon may have conned his way into the White House, neither he nor any of his grifting administration members can con us out of seeing what’s in our wallets, our bank accounts and our bills