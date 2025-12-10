Clueless Bessent Makes Excuse For Ignoring The Affordability Crisis

Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed the media for Trump's claim that the affordability problem in America is a hoax and poisoning the public at the same time.

During an interview on CBS' Face The Nation, host Margaret Brennan took the Trump administration to task for the pain Americans are feeling over his failing economy that is reflected in all the recent polling being taken. Bessent, denies it and then spouts economic word salad hoping to dupe the viewers.

Brennan used the latest data to highlight her points.

BRENNAN: But when we hear from, for example, the president, when he says that affordability is a con job by Democrats, that seems to just not be resonating with consumers that have been polled by CBS. 60% of Americans polled by this network told us President Trump makes prices and inflation sound better than they really are. And his approval rating on the economy is now down to 36% in our latest poll. On inflation, approval is even lower, 32%. Don't you need to show that you feel the pain?



BESSENT: Well, Margaret, I think the president's frustrated by the media coverage of what's going on. BRENNAN: This is the polling of average Americans. BESSENT: Yeah, but I think the average Americans, they are hearing a lot of it from media coverage. And I will tell you that affordability has two components. There's inflation, and then there's real incomes. Real incomes are up about 1%.

If we look at overall viewer ratings it's obvious conservative/MAGA media outperforms all others so the idea that the mainstream media is poisoning Americans against Trump is ridiculous.

Trump ran on immediately lowering costs, fixing the economy and getting rid of inflation, but instead his insane tariffs have caused more pain for the American public.

Bessent speaks at an even keel which is different than most Trump supporters, to make him sound more believable.

It doesn't.

Blaming President Biden is also not working anymore.

Taking responsibility for anything negative is not on the MAGA menu, but people are not fooled any longer.

Trump's denials and his obvious declining mental health have caught up with him.