Trump Admin Uses Affordability As Excuse To Invade Venezuela

“If something happens down in Venezuela,” oil prices will sink, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News viewers.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 22, 2025

As Donald Trump’s poll numbers plummet, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took to Fox News to tell viewers not to worry about their soaring bills and emptier pocketbooks. In a year or so, Trump-enomics, sucking up to Russia and an invasion of Venezuela will make the economy super duper!

“I'm very confident about job growth and the momentum that we've got for next year,” Bessent said. “And I think what it is going to take is for people to see - the president has done, I keep saying, peace deals, trade deals and tax deals. … We are seeing a peace dividend from [Trump’s peace deals].

Bessent also tried to sell Trump’s attempt to bully Ukraine into capitulating to Russia and his war mongering against Venezuela as part of Trump's affordability mojo. “I think there's a very, very good chance that if something happens with Russia/Ukraine, if something happens down in Venezuela, that we could really see oil prices go down even more, and oil and gasoline prices are down substantially under President Trump. And that is really the key to affordability, is lower energy."

I guess he’s fine with people not having much to eat between now and then, and going without affordable health care, too. Or maybe he’s just clueless. According to Rolling Stone, fake soybean farmer Bessent is worth $500 million. He has probably never worried about a grocery or health care bill in his life.

In any event, an invasion of Venezuela looks to be an epic fail, not unlike an Iraq War 2.0.

Donald Trump was elected on a promise to lower prices “on Day One.”
Nobody voted for his tariffs, his inflation, or skyrocketing health insurance premiums. They sure as hell didn’t vote for a war with Venezuela.

Bessent: "If something happens down in Venezuela, we could really see oil prices go down even more."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T00:35:09.871Z

