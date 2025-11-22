Trump Plummeting In All Aspects As Poll Numbers Crater

CNN's Harry Enten did a deep dive on Donald Trump's latest numbers from various credible pollsters, and he is a sinking Titanic, especially with independents who have fled him in droves, prompting Enten to remark, "they despise him."

"Whatever he is doing with independents, it ain't working," Enten said. "They despise him at this point."

Don't hold back Harry, viewers need the truth.

Trump's polling numbers are so bad, the CNN analyst then referenced a famous quote from "The Godfather."

ENTEN: These are all November polls. The best one of the group puts him at 14 points underwater. That's the Marquette University Law School poll, tied for the worst he's ever had in that poll. Fox, 17 points underwater. Marist, 17 points underwater. The Reuters-Ipsos poll, 22 points underwater. And then taking the cake, the AP North poll, 26 points underwater. When your best poll has you still 14 points underwater, you know it's truly bad, and it's as bad as 26 points underwater.



We're talking about an average well, well, well underwater with the deep blue sea, swimming with the fishes.

When Enten transitioned into discussing how Independents now view Trump, it's the biggest indicator of his fall.

ENTEN: 43 points underwater with independents in the most recent average of these polls. When you have 43 points underwater with independents, you know you're doing terribly. You can't win with this. When you take a look at the Pew Research validated voter survey going back to last year, he was basically even among independents with Kamala Harris. Now he is 43 points underwater. Whatever he is doing with independents, it ain't working. They despise him at this point. That is just a colossal drop.

Pulling back on his yo-yo tariffs now won't change anyone's mind on his performance. Wait until SNAP and ACA subsides are lost. Which will be followed up by the destruction of Medicaid.

They’ll be in front of the White House with pitchforks and torches by then.