Trump Disaster: Polling 31% On Economy, With Huge Support To Extend ACA Subsides

Trump's approval rating on the economy is falling faster than Pete Hegseth at a keg party. (h/t Conover)

In the latest poll from AP-NORC, Donald Trump's approval rating on the economy, inflation, and immigration is at the lowest point at any time during his two administrations, while he runs around like a king with no clothes, claiming everything is a hoax.

When asked about how Trump is faring on health care, CNN's Harry Enten exclaimed, "just flat out awful."

Trump is hemorrhaging Republican support as well, which should cause him to change course, but it won't.

It got worse for Demented Donald as he continued.

BERMAN: We talk about healthcare. What do Americans say? How do Americans rate the president right now on the issue of healthcare? ENTEN: Just flat out awful. In fact, it's the worst of his major issues. I mean, just take a look here. It's according to the new AP Newark poll. 29%, he doesn't even reach 30% on it. Approve of the job. I was looking back at all the AP Newark polls. This ties for his lowest rating ever in either term one or term two. Disapprove more than double. 69% runs 40 points higher than the approval. That is gosh darn awful. It's horrendous. And when you look at Republicans, even 39% of Republicans, of Republicans say they disapprove. When we're talking about two-fifths of the Republican base saying they disapprove of Donald Trump on a particular issue, you know that the American people are against him. And I should point out, this 29% is no outlier. I was looking at the Fox News poll. That was sub 35% as well. The bottom line is that Americans very much dislike Donald Trump on healthcare.

Trump is even dying on extending the ACA subsidies since the skyrocketing costs will hit all Americans, regardless of political party or beliefs.

BERMAN: All right, the immediate issue at hand is the extension of these Obamacare subsidies. They expire within three weeks. What do voters say they want to see there?



ENTEN: Extend it. They want to see them extend it. I mean, once again, what are we talking about here? We're talking about a clear majority of the American public who say they want those expiring ACA subsidies extended, compared to just 30% who say let them expire. Again, we're talking double, more than double on the extend side versus the let expire. And even 45% of Republicans on my little note there say that they should be extended. Again, we're talking about an issue that unites Democrats and cracks the Republican base right down the middle. This is just awful politics for Republicans.

Even Republican voters understand that Trump has no health plan.

And no amount of insane Truth Social posts he makes will change that.