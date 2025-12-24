Trump Admin Lawsuit Aims To Flood DC With AR-15 Rifles For 'Common Use'

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has sued the District of Columbia to end a ban on assault-style weapons, including the AR-15.

In a nine-page lawsuit filed on Monday, the DOJ's Civil Rights Division noted that "the District denies law-abiding citizens the ability to register a wide variety of commonly used semi-automatic firearms, such as the Colt AR-15 series rifles, which is among the most popular of firearms in America, and a variety of other semi-automatic rifles and pistols that are in common use."

The suit sought a "permanent injunction prohibiting all DC Defendants from arresting and levying fines against otherwise law-abiding citizens for possessing the AR-15 and all other firearms protected by the Second Amendment and being possessed or used for lawful purposes."

Attorney General Pamela Bondi argued that "DC's ban on some of America's most popular firearms is an unconstitutional infringement on the Second Amendment — living in our nation's capital should not preclude law-abiding citizens from exercising their fundamental constitutional right to keep and bear arms."

"Today's action from the Department of Justice's new Second Amendment Section underscores our ironclad commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans," Bondi said in a statement.