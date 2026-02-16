FAFO! Founder Of 'Latinas For Trump' Upset Her Son Is In ICE Detention

Ángela Vergara, Congresswoman of Colombia, and founder of the organization "Latinas for Trump" is finding out that the policies she supports actually apply to her - and now she is mad mad. Her son is currently detainted by ICE "in inhumane conditions." Until her own family was affected, she didn't care at all about the abuses other immigrants were suffering. Oopsie.

In an article on Sinembargo titled "ICE detains son of pro-Trump Colombian Congresswoman; she asks Petro for help" a founder of Latinas for Trump is in the FO phase of FAFO.

The Colombian representative is begging the Colombian government to help get her son released from ICE custody. Vergara, a far-right politician who is a HUGE supporter of Donald Trump's immigration policy, including mass detention and deportation, is all of a sudden very concerned with Donald Trump's mass detention and deportation policies.

Now her son is in the very detention she supported. And she is shocked - SHOCKED - that it is not a 4-star Ritz Carlton experience and that Trump's Gestapo Force is not actually only arresting the "worst of the worst" and is instead rounding up as many people as they can.

She released a video on Saturday pleading for help from the Colombian government. In the video she "revealed that her son, Rafael Alfonso Vergara Vergara, has been detained by immigration authorities for 18 days after being arrested in one of the immigration raids carried out by ICE agents in the United States. The Colombian legislator denounced, with tears in her eyes, that her son is being held "in inhumane conditions," despite the fact that he entered U.S. territory regularly and is waiting for his asylum hearing to take place."

In the video she said: "He, like many Colombians, is living a martyrdom because he has not been able to return to his country, who need the urgent intervention of the State, that is why today as a mother I ask them for help."

She added "I have been living for weeks what thousands of Colombians have suffered this last year: my son held by ICE in the US, harsh conditions, fear, uncertainty and deep emotional exhaustion."

Ma'am, you literally supported a man who handed out signs at his rallies that said "MASS DEPORTATION NOW" and bragged about rounding up millions of people, starting on day 1. What, exactly, did you think was going to happen??

FA, FO.

UPDATE: Angela Vergara has now denied any involvement with "Latinas for Trump".