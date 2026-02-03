ICE Arrests Right-Wing Trump Loving Influencer

Being a sell out to your own people won't protect you in Donald Trump's racist America, as one Brazilian influencer is finding out the hard way. The Guardian is reporting that a hard line right-wing Brazilian influencer who goes by the online name Junior Pena (legal name Eustáquio da Silva Pena Júnior) was arrested by ICE on Saturday. Prior to his arrest he defended Donald Trump's immigration enforcement claiming that only "crooks" were being arrested.

He posted his messages of support from the Trump administration on his social media account, which went out to hundreds of thousands of followers.

His message said: “I [support] Donald Trump – I like the guy."

In a prior video he told Brazilians to stay calm about reports that ICE was rounding up and arresting immigrants, lying to his followers by saying that people arrested are "all crooks...the lot of them."

Well, what does that make him? Pena was arrested this past Saturday and sent to a detention facility in Newark New Jersey. He had reportedly missed a court hearing.

He is getting a good amount of FAFO comments on his social media account from leftwing Brazilians. One said “You supported Trump and in the end you suffered the consequences." Another wrote “What goes around comes around."

FAFO. Enjoy your one way ticket out of America.