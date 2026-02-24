Another Trump Supporter Learns That ICE Is Not After The ‘Worst Of The Worst’

Yet another Trump supporter is regretting voting for the president after she was personally affected by the very policies she voted for.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Trump supporter Sandra Hafraoui's husband, Abdellatif Hafraoui, was detained by ICE and spent 108 days in custody. he was detained at Newark airport while the MAGA couple tried to fly out of the US on vacation.

He did take a vacation - to an ICE facility!

Abdellatif, a Moroccan who has lived in the US for almost 40 years, was detained even though he is not the "worst of the worst."

What was his crime? He missed an immigration court date a decade ago that he didn't even know about.

His wife voted for Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024. But now that the very policies she hoped would hurt other people are actually hurting her, she is rethinking how much she loves MAGA.

She told NJ.com: “To think we were MAGA! You [Trump] said you were going after the worst of the worst, but instead you ruined our life.”

I mean, he was pretty obvious at his rallies, Sandra. He handed out huge signs that said "MASS DEPORTATION NOW!". Not "MASS DEPORTATION OF THE WORST OF THE WORST NOW!". Did you forget how to read? Did you think you were special, SANDRA?

The good news is that Sandra was able to post $15,000 bond to get her husband out of detention. He is now wearing an ankle monitor and had to turn over his passport. They have spent about $50,000 in legal fees.

The leopard leaned in real close and Sandra said: “We just want to be treated like people with rights. Not as problems to be managed.”

The leopard licked his lips and promptly ate her face.