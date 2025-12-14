FAFO: Indian Tribe Signs $30M Contract With ICE...Promptly Faces Massive Backlash

This is a weird FAFO, but in the end, the FO phase was swift, brutal and utterly well deserved.

The Kansas Reflector reports that the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribe entered into an absolute disgusting contract with ICE to design detention centers. The year-long contract was worth $29.9 million dollars and was between the business division of the tribe called KPB Services, which is affiliated with Prairie Band LLC and the services to be provided by the tribe were to "design warehouse structures on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house detainees."

KPB - maybe Kansas Prairie Band?

Right after the news of the contract became public via Topeka TV station KSNT, the Tribal Council FIRED everyone in leadership of Prairie Band LLC.

Joseph Rupnick, chairman of the Tribal Council, posted a 3-minute video discussing this contract. He made it clear that the tribe is “working on canceling this contract and fully disassociating the nation from it.”

He went on to say: “I am sick to my stomach and frankly heartbroken that members of our nation put economic development — though it is sorely needed — above our moral obligations to other persecuted people."

FAFO, yes. But how is it possible that the tribal leadership thought this was (a) moral and (b) would stay secret? This is despicable. While it appears they are trying their best to get out of it, the reputational harm is there. Anytime someone searches the internet for their tribe name, this will come up.

The Find Out Phase will last a long time.