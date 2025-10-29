FAFO: Cuban 'Super’ Trump Loyalist Deported To Africa

One of the most fascinating groups of support that Trump received during the 2024 election was foreigners who supported mass deportation for people because they thought they (or their family members) would be spared because they were "good ones" who didn't commit any crimes, except being brown and undocumented.

The numbers of those "good ones" being deported after spending DECADES in the United States is rising and honestly, my pity for them is at zero. They supported OTHERS to be deported because they thought their fealty to King Trump would somehow save them. They thought wearing a red MAGA hat would insulate them. Plastering their cars in FJB and pro Trump/Vance bumper stickers would mean police and ICE would let them off the hook, even when they have brown skin and foreign sounding names. They thought posting daily anti Kamala memes would SAVE THEM.

And, it didn't.

Enter Roberto Mosquera, a self-proclaimed "super Trump supporter." He is currently sitting in a maximum-security prison in Africa.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Mosquera, 59, was taken into custody by ICE during his annual check-in in June. These on site arrests have become standard practice for ICE. Mosquera came to America from Cuba 50 years ago, when he was 9 or 10.

Shortly after his detention, the Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security. Tricia McLaughlin, posted on Twitter that he was “convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.”

Except that was a lie. He was never charged with homicide, let alone convicted. He was charged with attempted murder after shooting someone in the leg, not a minor crime by any means. He did serve 9 years in prison. He is a convicted felon.

Following his release, he rebuilt his life and has stayed out of trouble, He is a plumber and father of two. He married an American and his two daughters are American citizens.

After he was detained. his family was told that he was sent to Cuba. But, his family found out that was a lie. The local news reported that he was "sent to a maximum-security prison in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini—a nation accused of human-rights abuses that none of the men have any connection to."

Ironically, Roberto Mosquera proudly shared his support of Trump on social media. I guess that didn't help him at all.

His daughter, Monica, is not a Trump supporter. She asked her dad why he supported Trump and he told her: "He’s the president. Have faith that things are gonna be different and things are gonna change."

Ironically, things did change for him. He just didn't predict how badly they would change.

FAFO.