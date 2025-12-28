Texas Construction Companies Getting Hit Hard After ICE Takes Their Workers

I read the comments and know that many of you do not want us to use FAFO anymore, even though I think it is THE Word Of The Year.

So, I will try not to use it in this post, even though IT REALLY APPLIES because it is Texas. Construction. Business owners. Very upset. About ICE. Deporting. THEIR OWN WORKERS.

Anyhow, here is the story. The Texas Tribune is reporting that ICE arrests - reportedly as high as 9,100 in South Texas alone - have created a domino effect, forcing construction projects to slow, or even stop, due to a lack of work. In some cases, workers are just too afraid to show up at work, fearing an ICE sweep at their job site. In other cases, workers have already been deported, leaving the job sites short staffed.

What does this mean for Texas home buyers in this Trump loving state? Higher housing prices and higher costs for home repairs, landscaping and maintenance.

Data backs up these concerns, with information from the Federal Reserve of Dallas showing a "5% drop in construction jobs during the third quarter of this year, the single largest dip in jobs in the region."

Almost 400 people attended a public meeting hosted by the South Texas Builders Association to discuss the situation. It was attended by people who worked in all areas of construction, including concrete, lumber, real estate, and lending. A few elected officials even attended.

During the meeting industry stakeholders discussed how ICE raids had impacted their businesses. They also warned about how the ICE raids would continue to have ripple effects if they didn't stop.

Ronnie Cavazos, board President of the South Texas Builders Association, said “Business is down significantly. If we continue on this trajectory, we will see a lot of businesses fail.”

The co-owner of Matt's Building Materials, Isaac Smith, told the crowd that his stores were struggling, saying “if job sites are getting raided, at any level, the construction can’t continue. It’s not a fun situation to be in.” Smith went on to say that his sales are down in the double digits and number of late payments have increased.

Cavazos made a plea, that was definitely not heard, about the importance of immigrants. He said “Let me tell you about immigrants in this country. Nobody believes in the American dream more than them. The immigrant should be celebrated, treated with dignity and allowed to work and provide for their families.”

Yeah, ICE Barbie and Stephen Goebbels do not care about that. The deportations will continue.

Ok, so back to the impact. With fewer workers to actually do the work, there will be a shortage of homes. When there are less homes, the prices of available homes rise disproportionately. Supply and demand. Basic economics.

So, I won't say FAFO. But I will say WOW, who could have predicted voting would have such unintended, but totally predicable consequences for the very people who voted for them.