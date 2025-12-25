2025 Crookie Award: Word/Acronym Of The Year Is 'FAFO'

Merriam-Webster may think the word of the year is slop, but we at Crooks and Liars disagree wholeheartedly. We think the word of the year should be FAFO (F*ck Around and Find Out), because WOW are there a lot of examples.

First up: Education Cuts

Next Trump got rid of those great prescription drug cost cuts. that so many of his base rely on.

Let's not forget nurses losing their jobs. Also, IRS employees. And if you lose your job, you also lose access to IVF. Even Trump supporters are losing their jobs, not just those awful liberals.

Even Trump supporting Venezuelans are not safe from deportations. And they are also getting racially profiled.

How about Trump supporting businesses. Those are doing great, right? Nope. Paper straws gone. Right wing beer, also in trouble. Farmers, nah. Not even dairy farmers. How about soybean farmers? Nope, they are also getting screwed. Even solar companies are in trouble.

Maybe Trump supporting red states are doing better. Just kidding. Nope for Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kansas, Utah, Indiana, Georgia, and even Florida.

Welcome, Trump supporters, to the FO phase! "FAFO" has earned the coveted Crookie Award for word of the year!