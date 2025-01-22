FAFO: Trump Erases Biden Era Drug Reduction Plan For Seniors

A new edition of FAFO has hit: Medication For Seniors!!!

A quick reminder. The Biden Administration enacted a slew of prescription drug cost reductions for seniors and citizens on Medicaid. The negotiated cuts would have saved Americans about $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs. The drugs treat a variety of serious illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and other ailments and the prices would have taken effect in 2026.

Medications covered would have included:

Januvia (Diabetes)

Fiasp ((Diabetes)

Farxiga (Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease)

Enbrel (Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis)

Jardiance (Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease)

Stelara (Psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis)

Xarelto (Prevention and treatment of blood clots. Reduction of risk for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease)

Eliquis (Prevention and treatment of blood clots)

Entresto (Heart failure)

Imbruvica (Blood cancers)

Well, bad news. Trump has sided with Big Pharma and Medicaid and rescinded this directive, which means all the costs will skyrocket again! MAGA! Or MAHA? Which one are we using now?

Anyhow, this was one of the roughly 100 executive orders and directives that Trump signed on day one of his Reign of Terror, Part 2. Congrats, you played yourself. Enjoy rationing your insulin and heart medicine. You owned the libs good!