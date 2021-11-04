Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dems Have A Deal To Lower Prescription Drug Costs

There’s enough really good stuff in the package to lift you out of your election blues!
By NewsHound Ellen
21 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

For starters, the price of insulin would be capped at $35 a month, CNN reports. Also, seniors and people with disabilities would have their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs capped at $2,000 a year. And drug companies that raise prices faster than inflation would be hit with a tax penalty.

Then, beginning in 2023, Medicare can start negotiating drug prices for up to 10 drugs, rising to 20 in 2028. The deal does not go as far as progressives wanted. From The New York Times:

Starting in 2023, negotiations could begin on what Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon called the most expensive drugs — treatments for cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as anticoagulants. Most drugs would still be granted patent exclusivity for nine years before negotiations could start, and more complex drugs, called biologics, would be protected for 12 years.

But it’s still a huge step forward. As The Times notes, progressive Sen. Chris Murphy likes it:

“I don’t think this is simply a camel’s nose under the tent,” said Senator Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut and one of the negotiators. “I think we’ve gotten the head and part of the body in there, too.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team