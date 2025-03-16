Chris Murphy Pushes Dems To Act Before It's Too Late

It would be nice if the Democratic party would listen to him. Paging Chuck Schumer.
By Conover KennardMarch 16, 2025

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is one of the few voices keeping it real while Democracy is on the brink with a madman at the helm.

On 'Meet The Press,' Murphy told host Kristen Welker that he understands some of his colleagues move to not "catapult us into a showdown." Still, he rightfully said that "the American people would've understood that Republicans have an obligation to negotiate with Democrats." Republicans did not allow Democrats a seat at the table to discuss the funding bill, and yet ten Democrats signed off on it.

"Many of your supporters responded online saying you should replace Leader Schumer," Welker said. "Is that something that you would consider? Would you consider that role?"

"I mean, I don't think anybody's having that conversation right now," Murphy said. "What's important is that we meet this moment."

"And what I'm telling you is that if we continue to observe norms, if we continue to engage in business as usual, this democracy could be gone," he continued. "I don't think we have a year to save American democracy."

"I think the way the president is acting, using law enforcement to target dissidents, harassing TV stations and radio stations that criticize him, endorsing political violence, puts our democracy at immediate risk," he added. "So if you are a Democrat in the Senate or the House, you have to start acting with urgency. And that is the conversation we must start having inside our caucus."

He's right, but Democrats need to discuss replacing Schumer. We need fighters, not capitulators to a man who thinks he is a King.

Murphy: "If we continue to observe norms, if we continue to engage in business as usual, this democracy could be gone. I don't think we have a year to save American democracy. I think the way the president is acting ... puts out democracy at immediate risk."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-16T14:37:16.099Z

Discussion

