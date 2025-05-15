GOPers Advance Their 'No Medicaid Cuts' Bill Cutting Medicaid

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced their bill yesterday afternoon, which of course included the Medicaid cuts they insisted they weren't making. Via The Hill:

The panel voted along party lines 30-24 after a marathon meeting that lasted more than 26 hours with just two breaks for House votes. The bill now heads to the House Budget Committee, which will meet Friday morning to combine it with legislation from other committees advancing Trump’s priorities — namely the extension of tax cuts and new tax breaks for tips and overtime pay

The Energy and Commerce Committee was tasked with finding $880 billion in savings over a decade, and much of that came from cuts to Medicaid spending.

The GOP plan calls for states to impose work requirements on childless adults ages 19 to 64, with certain exemptions. It puts a stop to a longstanding practice of states levying taxes on health providers to pay for their Medicaid programs and to boost their federal match. It would penalize states that pay for Medicaid for those who entered the country without authorization. It also codifies changes proposed by the Trump administration to shorten the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment period, among many other provisions.

The provisions would result in 10.3 million people losing Medicaid coverage by 2034 and 7.6 million people going uninsured, according to a partial analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.