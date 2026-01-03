Trump Kicks Off The New Year By Doing Another Sh*tty Thing

While most Americans were spending the holidays with their family members and loved ones, Donald Trump took to Truth Social in the hours following the death of Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg to mock the famous political family. Of course, this was just before the expiration date for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced premium tax subsidies had arrived, with millions of Americans set to see their insurance premiums skyrocket.

So, naturally, when YouTuber Nick Shirley, who participated in a White House roundtable about the "antifa" movement, and filmed himself in the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, released a video to attack Somali Americans over alleged fraud in daycare centers, a thing which, by the way, investigations began with the indictments in 2022, the Trump administration decided to freeze childcare payments to all states.

The Guardian reports:

The Department of Health and Human Services is freezing all childcare payments to all states, an official for Donald Trump’s administration told ABC News in a report published Wednesday. States’ funds will be released “only when states prove they are being spent legitimately." The report came a day after Jim O’Neill, the HHS deputy secretary, and Alex Adams, an HHS assistant secretary who oversees the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), appeared in a Tuesday evening video message. O’Neill declared that the department had “activated our defend-the-spend system for all ACF childcare payments across America” and would now require “justification, receipt or photo evidence before we make a payment”. Originally, O’Neill and Adams’s message was interpreted as an announcement that HHS would stop childcare funding in Minnesota, not all 50 states. However, the Associated Press reported late on Wednesday that the freeze would apply to every state, and that all states would need to provide more documentation about their childcare programs before receiving federal money.

Death threats have poured in after Shirley released his politically charged video. This attack was launched to attack Democratic Governor Tim Walz. If you've ever been a victim of narcissistic abuse, you know how this plays out.

This is Trump’s long game.



We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along.



He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. https://t.co/7ByWjeXxu0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 31, 2025

Here is Shirley and his friend saying, "Just wondering where the kids are," as they try to open the door to a daycare.

uhhh yeah I can see why these childcare properties weren't eager to let in some rando dudes asking "where are the kids?" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-30T21:40:02.162Z

Yeah, this is not a good time for any conservative to be hanging out around children. That's a little bit creepy, and so is this:

When Nick Shirley arrived to "test" if he could enroll his son "Joey" in Minneapolis day cares, his viral video omitted that he showed up with an entourage of masked men acting like security, multiple vehicles including vans, cameras, and men who wouldn't identify themselves. One day care owner / — Jacqueline Sweet (@jsweetli.bsky.social) 2025-12-31T16:21:42.080Z

NPR reports that Shirley's allegations are unverified, with some challenging them in recent days. "The manager of one Minnesota day care center has since said Shirley visited outside of its regular hours, while a CNN camera crew interviewing Shirley outside a different center filmed caregivers dropping off their kids in the background (he dismissed them as "showing face")."

This is your friendly reminder that Kamala Harris wanted to cap child care costs at 7% of working families’ income. In contrast, Trump is freezing childcare funding to all states.

A friend of C&L weighed in on Bluesky:

So we've now frozen child care funds to EVERY state. Millions of people trapped, because a J6er wrote a fucking tweet. I can't even comprehend the lunacy and lack of intelligence. And this, is only day one of 2026. — TheRoadie. (@roadie63.bsky.social) 2026-01-01T17:54:48.135Z

Trump is such a raging dickhole. We have three more years of this shit to go through, watching others suffer while he enriches himself as the economy is flatlining. Cruelty is the point.