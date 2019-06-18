Trump Kicks Off 2020 Campaign -- Against Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump held his first official reelection rally in Orlando Florida Tuesday evening. Guess who he focused on more than any other Democratic politician actually running against him?

Hillary Rodham Clinton, who is not running for anything.

You read that right. Trump spent a lot of time going over the same uninformed and lying claptrap against Hillary Clinton that he used throughout the 2016 general election.

Trump has continually used taxpayer dollars to hold various rallies around the country since he was elected whenever his ego demanded it and when an event came up that he was too chickensh*t to show up to, like the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

Right around 8:37 PM EST, Trump launched into a vociferous, vicious attack against Hillary Clinton.

First, he mocked her for losing the election and then he whined about being investigated by Robert Mueller and the FBI.

He bitched and moaned to rallygoers about how the system is "rigged" against him and used the Mueller investigation as his focal point. He then pivoted to, you guessed it, Hillary Clinton's "33,000 emails."

He said, they came after him for "three years with everything they have versus the free pass to Hillary Clinton and her aids after they set up an illegal server, destroyed evidence, deleted and acid-washed 33,000 emails."

"[They] exposed classified information and turned the State Department into a pay-for-play cash machine."

He never stopped moaning about her emails or attacking her, even leading the crowd in a resounding "Lock Her Up!" cheer at once point.

"33,000 emails deleted, think of it," he shouted at his minions. "They delete and acid wash, which is very expensive...never to be seen again."

He said, "If I got a subpoena for emails, I deleted one email -- it's the electric chair for Trump."

Trump just refuses to turn anything over. That's how he gets around that.

I wasn't the only political pundit who saw through his mendacity.

Twitter was aflame:

When Hillary Clinton runs in 2020, Trump is totally ready for her.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 19, 2019

More greatest hits:



Going after Hillary and her emails.



The second "lock her up" chant of the evening.



He's now screaming "33 thousand emails!!!" and talking about acid washing. — digby (@digby56) June 19, 2019

Trump is, so far, going much harder at Hillary Clinton than at any Democrat; he hasn't yet launched into an extended attack on any of his potential 2020 opponents. In many ways, this sounds like a 2016 rally. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 19, 2019

Trump is still out here attacking Hillary Clinton for saying "deplorables." Going after Hillary has been a centerpiece of his reelection campaign launch speech. He's not even trying to update his material. pic.twitter.com/GNkMoTdozx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019

This is no campaign rally. It’s a hate rally.



Hate the media. Hate immigrants. Hate Hillary. Hate Democrats.



Hate. Hate. Hate. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019