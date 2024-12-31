Trailer-Trash Marge Threatens US Atty Who Prosecuted J6 Traitors

Marjorie Taylor Greene is already making threats to outgoing DC US Attorney Matthew Graves, who prosecuted most of the January 6th insurrectionist traitors.

This Monday, Graves announced his plans to retire on January 16th, ahead of Trump's inauguration, and as ABC News reported, Graves was a frequent target of Republicans over the crime rate in DC due to post-pandemic conditions he inherited, and during his term he "oversaw initiatives that significantly reduced crime in the District."

Don't expect that to ever make the headlines over at Fox or other right wing media. Here's more on his tenure from their report:

Graves' office implemented a systematic review of data targeting violent offenders, gun and drug-related violence, and determining which cases should be taken up for federal prosecution. City leaders, including Graves, noted that a small group of people were the primary cause of much of the violence a focus that contributed to a 35% year-over-year decrease in violent crime in 2024. When Graves was sworn in, he inherited a significant backlog from the pandemic of more than a thousand felony cases, the aftermath of the removal of the accreditation of the D.C. forensic lab, and a record number of motions from defendants seeking early releases. By 2023, his office had successfully cleared the backlog. This progress occurred as Graves led the largest investigation ever conducted by the Department of Justice to address the aftermath of the deadly attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Under his tenure, 1,600 people were charged for the attack and nearly 1,100 were sentenced.

Which is what Greene and the other insurrectionist-loving MAGAs hate about him. Greene has been defending the J6 insurrectionists and pushing conspiracy theories about the attack forever, so this is nothing new for her.

Here's her latest threat while appearing on Bannon's Real America's Voice network:

GREENE: And I just want you to know this man if he resigned today, this is not the end for him because we are about to take over and we're going to be in charge and I think he should pay for what he has done to these people.

Which means she's hoping for some show "trials" in the House so she can harass one of the people that did their job following that despicable day where Trump tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power and destroy our democracy.

Shame on her and bring it on, idiot. You've got nothing on Graves and all you'll do is bring attention to what Trump did that day.

And if she really wants someone to prosecute Graves for his decisions, we're going to have a whole lot of fun watching what happens during the discovery process, and it ain't going to be good for Trump.

h/t Ron Filipkowski