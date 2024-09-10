Taylor-Greene Defends J6 Insurrectionists By Attacking Haitians

Depraved Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a hearing Monday for the Unusually Cruel Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners.

I kid you not.

The QAnon Klan Mom is defending treasonous Trump supporters because they were arrested, charged, and incarcerated for the type of domestic terrorism we haven't seen since the British attacked Washington DC in 1812.

One of Marge's key witnesses is Yehuda Miller, who says much of his work has been featured in the Gateway Pundit. Welp, that explains the quality of Marge's witnesses!

Miller claimed the insurrectionists had legitimate questions about the 2020 election and wanted to redress the government with their concerns. They should be talking to Rudy Giuliani and Trump, who were pivotal in orchestrating the failed coup.

Jonathan Gross is an attorney for J6 defendants and was pissed off that no BLM and ANTIFA attorneys were present.

During the hearing, Marge broke into Chip Roy's time to attack Haitian migrants who appear to be victims of a MAGA-State-led operation to smear them as eating pets and murdering ducks in parks to attack VP Harris.

TAYLOR-GREEN: OK. Wait, can we add in that there's Haitian illegal migrants taking over towns, eating people's pets? But yet there's not a government show of force against that. However, it is against these people that protest the election. They're not as dangerous. Sorry, sorry to interrupt.

Ohio police say no crimes like that have been committed or reported.

Let's face it. Marge would arrest every Haitian immigrant using only rumors and Facebook pages.