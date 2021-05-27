Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Anti-Semitic Stalker Now Makes Excuses

So-called "Congresswoman" Marjorie Taylor Greene tells an ersatz newswoman that she never said the word "Holocaust" so it's no big deal.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Bigot and stalker of mass-shooting victims, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is in the "denial" stage of being a Republican troll.

Her racist and stupid comparison of House of Representative mask mandates to Jewish people being put on trains and sent to "gas chambers" is backfiring.

She tried earlier this week (on Steve Bannon's podcast, smh) to use the excuse that her language was how "real Americans talk at their kitchen tables."

And now she is mincing her comments to pretend she never said the WORD "Holocaust" so it doesn't COUNT.

Which is weird because the "station" she is appearing on has a website that is calling her trolling, "Holocaust remarks." Oops.

We're done calling her by name. She's the bigot troll from Georgia's 14th.

BONUS CONTENT: Check out the wiki for Dr. Gina, the host for the interview above. There's just too much comedy gold to list here. This isn't her first foray into television, she was on "Wife Swap."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team