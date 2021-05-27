Anti-Semitic Stalker Now Makes Excuses

Bigot and stalker of mass-shooting victims, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is in the "denial" stage of being a Republican troll.
Her racist and stupid comparison of House of Representative mask mandates to Jewish people being put on trains and sent to "gas chambers" is backfiring.
She tried earlier this week (on Steve Bannon's podcast, smh) to use the excuse that her language was how "real Americans talk at their kitchen tables."
And now she is mincing her comments to pretend she never said the WORD "Holocaust" so it doesn't COUNT.
Which is weird because the "station" she is appearing on has a website that is calling her trolling, "Holocaust remarks." Oops.
We're done calling her by name. She's the bigot troll from Georgia's 14th.
BONUS CONTENT: Check out the wiki for Dr. Gina, the host for the interview above. There's just too much comedy gold to list here. This isn't her first foray into television, she was on "Wife Swap."