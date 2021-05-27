Anti-Semitic Stalker Now Makes Excuses

Bigot and stalker of mass-shooting victims, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is in the "denial" stage of being a Republican troll.

Her racist and stupid comparison of House of Representative mask mandates to Jewish people being put on trains and sent to "gas chambers" is backfiring.

Here is the original clip, where Greene directly compared the mask mandate to when Jews "were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany" — i.e. The Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/NPs9bJWhpy — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 27, 2021

She tried earlier this week (on Steve Bannon's podcast, smh) to use the excuse that her language was how "real Americans talk at their kitchen tables."

Marjorie Taylor Greene went on slimy Steve Bannon’s podcast Real America’s Voice to defend herself and her wingman Matt Gaetz.



“I have done nothing wrong.”



“I speak exactly how real Americans talk at their kitchen tables.”



SMH pic.twitter.com/SMDTsq5L5D — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) May 27, 2021

And now she is mincing her comments to pretend she never said the WORD "Holocaust" so it doesn't COUNT.

I didn’t think someone could make me feel ill like Trump did, but this trash is quickly proving I was wrong — Time Warped Dad (@DadWarped) May 27, 2021

Which is weird because the "station" she is appearing on has a website that is calling her trolling, "Holocaust remarks." Oops.

I guess the website for the network interviewing her (America's Real Voice) didn't get the memo. https://t.co/6Wz1jn7Ire pic.twitter.com/cVV7fZXmzc — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) May 27, 2021

We're done calling her by name. She's the bigot troll from Georgia's 14th.

BONUS CONTENT: Check out the wiki for Dr. Gina, the host for the interview above. There's just too much comedy gold to list here. This isn't her first foray into television, she was on "Wife Swap."