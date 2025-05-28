TACO Trump Whines When Asked About Wall Street Mocking Him

CNBC White House correspondent Megan Casella made Trump look weak and foolish when she asked him to respond to reports that Wall Street are calling him TACO, because he always chickens out on his tariff threats. This was an impromptu press conference after Jeanine Pirro's swearing-in ceremony, which he of course hijacked to talk about himself.

"Mr. President, Wall Street analysts have coined a new term called the TACO trade. They're saying Trump Always Chickens Out on your tariff threats, and that's why markets are higher this week," Casella said." What's your response to that?"

"I kick out?" Trump asked. "Chicken out," she replied. "Oh, and then I chicken out," he said. "I've never heard that."

What a fool. Trump rambled about negotiating on the tariffs and then as soon as he realized he was turned into a punchline he got nasty.

TRUMP: Biden, this country was dying. You know, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. I went to Saudi Arabia. The king told me, he said, you got the hottest company. We have the hottest country in the world right now. Six months ago, this country was stone cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country people didn't think it was going to survive. And you ask a nasty question like that. It's called negotiation.

The country was thriving before Trump took office. Biden presided over a booming stock market and incredible job growth after Trump's horrendous handling of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Now it's become a laughingstock as Trump tries to murder the US economy with his stupid tariffs and ugly attacks on long-standing American institutions.

Mad props to Megan Casella for not being bullied into asking about his health routine. CNBC will be hearing from the Trump administration soon and may never be allowed to ask a question again at a presser, or maybe not even be allowed in.