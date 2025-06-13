TACO Trump Strikes Again On Trade Deals

The tradition of 'Trump Always Chickens Out' continues ...
By John AmatoJune 13, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the House Oversight Committee that Trump is likely to offer another extension delaying the tariffs if countries are negotiating in good faith.

In other words, his deadline isn't a deadline.

REP NICOLLE MALLIOTAKIS (R-NY): And I would just like to get your opinion on that if you agree that we should have a more targeted approach. Let's focus on the most egregious offenders who are not as willing to work with us to rectify that.

BESSENT: Well, we are focusing on the most egregious, and as I've said, there are 18 important trading partners.

Most of them account for north of 90% of the trade deficit. So our largest trading partners are, many of them, the biggest problem.

Many of them have, as I've said, have come with good offers and are working in good faith.

It will be up to President Trump, but it is my belief that if someone is negotiating in good faith that an extension will be possible.

And in conversations with UST Trade Representative Ambassador Greer, it's my belief that with smaller countries where we have lower levels of trade, we may be able to do a one-size-fits-all regional deal.

So that would cover a great deal of ground on dozens of countries.

These yo-yo tariffs are Trump's market manipulations gone wild.

