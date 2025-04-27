'Those Aren't Actual Deals': ABC Host Busts Treasury Secretary On Trump's Trade 'Deals'

ABC News host Martha Raddatz challenged Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after President Donald Trump claimed that he had made 200 trade deals in his first 100 days in office.

"He said that he has made 200 deals on tariffs. 200 deals?" Raddatz told the secretary on Sunday. "Who has he made deals with? Is there actually any deal at this point?"

"I believe that he is referring to sub-deals within the negotiations we're doing," Bessent replied.

"But those aren't actual deals," Raddatz pointed out.

"Martha, if there are 180 countries, there are 180 important trading partners," the Trump official opined. "And we have a process in place over the next 90 days to negotiate with them. Some of those are moving along very well, especially with the Asian countries."