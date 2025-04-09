Ha, Ha! You Knew What He Was When You Picked Him Up

“I saved you,” cried that woman “And you’ve bitten me even, heavens why? You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die.” “Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in!"

While I'm chewing my nails and wondering what happens to Social Security, there is at least one silver lining. Billionaires are also on the outside looking in, after Yambo ignored their appeals to call off his tariff plans which will wreck Old Joe Biden's productive economy. Truly, my heart bleeds for them! "But you knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in!" Or wrote him million-dollar donation checks, as the case may be. Via The New York Times:

The day after the president announced his most sweeping round of tariffs last week, chief executives from major banks, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, had a private meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick organized by a lobbying group in Washington. But Mr. Lutnick was not persuaded to reverse course, three people briefed on the sit-down said.

Over the weekend, megadonors to Mr. Trump’s re-election effort tried a different tack, pleading their case in calls to Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, people familiar with the calls said. Those efforts also came up empty.

[...] “The global economy is being taken down because of bad math,” the hedge fund manager William A. Ackman posted Monday morning on X. He added, “The President’s advisors need to acknowledge their error before April 9th and make a course correction before the President makes a big mistake.”

Others chimed in, calling for a stronger fight.

Andrew Hall, a billionaire oil trader who has been critical of Mr. Trump in the past, saluted Mr. Ackman on Instagram for being a Trump supporter who was speaking out about tariffs. “At least he is willing to reverse himself and call out this stupidity,” Mr. Hall said of Mr. Ackman. “Where are the other ‘financial titans’? Why aren’t they speaking up?”