Remember When Trump Said The World Was Laughing At Obama? Ha, Ha!

World leaders are caught on tape, laughing at Trump's inability to follow a simple schedule.
By Susie Madrak
CNN's New Day dug into last night's leaked video of NATO leaders dishing over Trump.

"Breaking overnight, a video that might drive the president crazy," John Berman said.

"World leaders appear to be laughing at him. It appears to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Emmanuel Macron appear to be laughing. Watch this. Justin Trudeau saying he watched the president's staff's jaws drop over the impromptu press conference."

He asked Kaitlan Collins if there was any reaction from the White House this morning.

"No. We asked the white house what the president's response is and if he's seen this video, and they haven't gotten back to us yet," Collins said.

"We know already the president is back in the same room with those world leaders who appear to be talking about him in this video. This morning they have several sessions going on in London and you saw when they were taking the group photo, Justin Trudeau, who's the most vocal, is on the left side of the stage while the president is closer to the central right there. So it doesn't appear they've had any interaction yet. But we reached out for comment from the French, the Canadians, did they have any comments on this? So far it's been total silence. Of course, the question is how is the president going to react to this because he's been someone on the campaign trail while in office, time and time again has said thank gosh he's in office because that means the world is no longer laughing at the United States as he claims they were when Barack Obama was in office.


