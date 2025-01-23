Trump Tells Canada We Don't Need Any Of Their Cars, Lumber Or Gas

I'm old enough to remember conservatives freaking out over the Keystone Pipeline. Now Trump is telling business leaders at Davos that we don't need any stinking oil from Canada. During what critics panned as a "blathering" speech full of "lies and moronic claims," here's Trump lying about the economy during his first term, lying about our trade deficit with Canada, and pretending our economy won't suffer if he imposes the tariffs he keeps threatening.

TRUMP: You know, during my four years, we had the cleanest air, we had the cleanest water, and yet we had the most productive economy in the history of our country.

We had the most productive economy until COVID came, we had the most productive in the history of our country by far. And actually you can look worldwide, we were beating everybody from China to everybody else.

So, and we think we really now with what we have learned and all of the other things that have taken place, we think we can even far surpass that, actually far, far surpass it.

But we do, one thing we're going to be demanding is we're going to be demanding respect from Other nations, Canada, we have a tremendous deficit with Canada. We're not gonna have that anymore. We can't do it.

It's, it's, I don't know if it's good for them. As you probably know, I say you can always become a state, and if you're a state, we won't have a deficit, we won't have to tariff you, etc.

But Canada has been very tough to deal with over the years, and it's not fair that we should have a $200 billion or $250 billion deficit.

We don't need them to make our cars, and they make a lot of them. We don't need their lumber because we have our own forests, etc. We don't need their oil and gas. We have our, we have more than anybody.