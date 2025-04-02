Will Trump's Tariffs Lead To COMPLETE Economic Collapse?

Trump's tariffs are a masterclass in economic masochism and diaper-don doltishness. Our "President" declared April 2 "Liberation Day," launching a bevy of tariffs to liberate us from...affordable goods? Economic stability?
By Cliff SchecterApril 2, 2025

Trump's tariffs are a masterclass in economic masochism and diaper-don doltishness. Our "President" declared April 2 "Liberation Day," launching a bevy of tariffs to liberate us from...affordable goods? Economic stability? There's no reason for this idiocy, except there's an unstable jackwad with a black hole for a soul who only feels alive, even half-decent about himself, when trying to hurt or dominate others.

He's a pathetic wuss who's more spider monkey than human. Yet, as a convict and proven idiot, many Americans thought, "yeah, we want him back." Well, you got him. And a 25% tariff on auto imports and blanket levy on products from allies & adversaries—incl Canada, China, and the EU. Trump's strategy resembles economic self-flagellation and playground tantrum more than cogent trade policy. ​

We'll see a surge in prices for everyday items like groceries. The U of Michigan's consumer survey already shows a significant decline in sentiment, driven by inflation fears. Goldman Sachs has upped its estimate of the likelihood we'll enter recession. Watch the video to see the attack Trump is leading on our own economy, and please SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge to support independent media in this fight for sanity and our democracy.

