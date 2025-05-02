Skeletor Lies: Trump's Tariffs Will Make Children's Dolls Safer

Stephen Miller, Donald's Deputy Chief of staff and racist immigration advisor claimed that Trump's economic plans, on top of his tariffs will make toys safer for children, but they will become cheaper than China.

In the Oval Office the other day, Trump told the press that kids will only have two dolls instead of 30, with the price increase related to his tariffs, but Miller took a day to come up with new nonsensical talking points.

NBC Peter Alexander gently asked about a "small" rise in costs when they will be astronomical. "The President himself acknowledged that on toys you may end up paying, on dolls he was referring to, you may end up paying a little bit more right now," Alexander stated.

MILLER: So, in terms of- [Trump] was making the point that I think almost every American consumer agrees with, what, if they had a choice between a, and I'm a parent of young children, you had a choice between a doll from China that might have, say, lead paint in it, that is not as well-constructed as a doll made in America, that has a higher environmental and regulatory standard, and that is made to a higher degree of quality. And those two products are both on Amazon, that yes, you probably would be willing to pay more for a better-made American product, but here's the key point. With the tax cuts, the regulation cuts, the energy price decrease, and everything else that President Trump is doing to unleash this era of American prosperity, and prevent the road we were on, to get off that road of financial ruin and doom, means that it will be cheaper than ever to make and manufacture in America. I think that answers your question.

Lie after lie after lie. Trump and Miller care nothing for the environment and even believe global warming is a hoax.

Costs on products like dolls from China will skyrocket because of Trump's tariffs, not be lowered because Trump's tax cuts remain in place. No dolls will be made in the United States anytime soon, and the ones made will be too expensive for anyone but Trump grandchildren to have.

By the way, the Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC is on the chopping block for the Trump administration so how are the feds going to make sure toys are safe for children?

RFK Jr and HHS will be incapable.

Trump's media spokespeople have one one job: to consistently lie to the press and the public.

On that, they do a good job.