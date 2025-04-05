Larry Kudlow Uses Trump Market Crash To Pump Up Tax Cuts

Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow ignored the pain being inflicted on the country by Trump's horrific tariffs and used the stock market destruction to promote his love of tax cuts.

This is Disaster Capitalism at its worst.

Kudlow opened his program by having Jerry Willis highlight the damage Trump's tariffs had done. While she went through every segment that was in the red, Kudlow offered no opinions. He was mute.

Kudlow was waiting in the wings like a filthy hyena to spring his latest moronic idea on his viewers.

With a straight face he said, "How about a tariff dividend for taxpayers?"

WTF?

KUDLOW: President Trump's trade reciprocity policy is, in my judgment, exactly the right approach to level the playing field and fight the predatory export policies from so many of our so-called trading partners.

The US economy was booming before Trump took office, but reality is not allowed in the MAGAverse.

Kudlow then went on to project what he hoped companies might do facing this crisis.

"Now the White House is estimating that the increase in American tariff charges could yield roughly 600 billion dollars a year," he said..

Wow, Kudlow did admit that some economists believe Trump is weakening the economy, but he has a solution. Tax cuts!

KUDLOW: So here's a solution. There's more than enough tariff revenue to lower taxes. Take that 600 billion in tariff charges and turn it over to taxpayers. And please do it right away. Now this idea of a tariff dividend, as I'm calling it, a tariff dividend for taxpayers is not yet part of the one big, beautiful bill circulating through the House and Senate because, well, it was only yesterday that President Trump unveiled his plan. For example, collapse the bottom three tax brackets, income tax brackets of 10, 12 and 22 percent into maybe a 15 percent tax rate with a very high income threshold, maybe reaching a hundred thousand bucks. Then take the middle brackets of 24, 32 and 35, collapse that into one bracket, maybe around 28 percent. That might reach all the way up to four or five hundred thousand dollars. While they're at it, cut the made in America corporate rate all the way down to perhaps 10 percent or even less. And make sure that top personal income tax rate is dropped to around 35 percent, if not lower.

Kudlow sees the only opportunity to pass Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy is by having Trump's tariffs destroy the economy and the stock market so they can use fear to motivate Congress to pass these measures.

Whenever stock markets, job markets and the overall US economy is good under a Democratic president, he tries to find any sliver in any specific market to attack and undermine it.

These jackals care not for 99% of this country.

Larry Kudlow is a soulless economic predator of the worst kind.

.